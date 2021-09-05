CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Sports wrap: Wheeling

Posted by 
Wheeling News Flash
Wheeling News Flash
 4 days ago

(WHEELING, WV) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Wheeling area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Wheeling sports. For more stories from the Wheeling area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Wheeling / wtrf.com

Turf taking shape at brand new Wheeling Park athletic complex

Turf taking shape at brand new Wheeling Park athletic complex

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Exciting things are happening in Ohio Valley sports. Bridgeport showed off their stadium renovations last weekend and now Wheeling Park is almost ready to unveil its brand new athletic complex. The school explained it’s part of an almost $25 million addition to the school. Thanks to... Read more

Martins Ferry / timesleaderonline.com

St. Clairsville golfers top WC; Union Local spikes Red Devils

St. Clairsville golfers top WC; Union Local spikes Red Devils

WHEELING — Wheeling Central standout Justin Doerr fired a score of 73 at Oglebay’s Jones Course on Thursday to earn match medalist honors. However, it was St. Clairsville taking the team win with a score of 339 against Central’s 350. Saul Christ paced the Red Devils with an 83, followed... Read more

Wheeling / wtrf.com

West Liberty And Wheeling Open With Loses

West Liberty And Wheeling Open With Loses

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – West Liberty and Wheeling both opened their seasons with losses. The Toppers fell 27-6 to Walsh, while the Cardinals lost on the road to Seton Hill 16-14. Read more

Wheeling / wtrf.com

WATCH: Mountaineer Gameday Kickoff special

WATCH: Mountaineer Gameday Kickoff special

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Don’t miss the Mountaineer Gameday Kickoff special tonight at 7 p.m. on WTRF ABC Ohio Valley. Read more

