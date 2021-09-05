Sports wrap: Wheeling

(WHEELING, WV) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Wheeling area.

Turf taking shape at brand new Wheeling Park athletic complex WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Exciting things are happening in Ohio Valley sports. Bridgeport showed off their stadium renovations last weekend and now Wheeling Park is almost ready to unveil its brand new athletic complex. The school explained it’s part of an almost $25 million addition to the school. Thanks to... Read more

St. Clairsville golfers top WC; Union Local spikes Red Devils WHEELING — Wheeling Central standout Justin Doerr fired a score of 73 at Oglebay’s Jones Course on Thursday to earn match medalist honors. However, it was St. Clairsville taking the team win with a score of 339 against Central’s 350. Saul Christ paced the Red Devils with an 83, followed... Read more

West Liberty And Wheeling Open With Loses WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – West Liberty and Wheeling both opened their seasons with losses. The Toppers fell 27-6 to Walsh, while the Cardinals lost on the road to Seton Hill 16-14. Read more

