Paso Robles, CA

Trending lifestyle headlines in Paso Robles

Posted by 
Paso Robles Dispatch
Paso Robles Dispatch
 4 days ago

(PASO ROBLES, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Paso Robles, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Paso Robles / keyt.com

Paso Robles fire chief urges community to get vaccinated in video message

Paso Robles fire chief urges community to get vaccinated in video message

Fire Chief Jonathan Stornetta with Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services released a video message to the community on Friday urging residents to take COVID-19 seriously and get vaccinated. The post Paso Robles fire chief urges community to get vaccinated in video message appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12. Read more

Comments
avatar

He can urge all he wants but I am not subjecting my body to something that is proving ineffective. If I die from it so be it, the reaper and I have shaken hands several times before so I am not afraid. Those of you who chose to get stuck that’s your right but it is my right not to as well.

2 likes

avatar

I really hope he finds peace in himself by unleashing a .40cal to his skull 💀 🤣 😂

Paso Robles / pasoroblesdailynews.com

Food trucks coming to Barney Schwartz Park

Food trucks coming to Barney Schwartz Park

–The City of Paso Robles is rolling-out a new plan for concession service at Barney Schwartz Park (2970 Union Road) including a dedicated area for mobile food service vendors and a concessionaire program designed to benefit nonprofit community groups. This new model of concession service will provide more opportunities for local businesses as well as fundraising opportunities for nonprofit organizations and a wider variety of food choices for park goers. Read more

Comments
avatar

Have a weekend dedicated to food trucks so everyone can come and get to know who’s who in their industry and try their foods!!

Los Angeles / wrestling-edge.com

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans

Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more

Comments
avatar

I'm praying for you Oscar, say 🖕to all the haters talking 💩 about you, this can happen to anyone!!! Stay strong and fight for your life like you fought for the title, you can do it, I believe in you!!!!

231 likes 22 dislikes 89 replies

avatar

keep your head up,Oscar......everyone acts like there's a finger to point and a joke to tell......another rich guy with issues in his life ,wow! support for healthy recovery,that's what real.people do! stay up,golden glove!!!

140 likes 7 dislikes 8 replies

California / sunrvresorts.com

Vacation in California Wine Country at Cava Robles

Vacation in California Wine Country at Cava Robles

Who’s that calling? It’s Cava Robles RV Resort, our first resort built from the ground up. It has a fabulous location in the famous wine city of Paso Robles to offer you a fabulous vacation destination in California Wine Country. Situated in the coastal mountains of Central California, Cava Robles... Read more

Comments / 0

 

With Paso Robles Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Related
The Milpitas Dispatch

Your Milpitas lifestyle news

(MILPITAS, CA) Life in Milpitas has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Library adds Chromebooks to collection

– The Paso Robles City Library has announced the addition of ten Google Chromebooks to its collections. Chromebooks are simple laptops that run on Google’s Chrome operating system. Patrons with a Google account simply begin by signing into their Gmail accounts. Patrons without a Google account can browse as a guest. Once a Chromebook session is ended, all personal data is automatically deleted. Five of the ten Chromebooks come with accompanying internet access hotspots and are available for one-week checkouts. Instructions for getting started, saving work, and printing are included with each computer kit. These kits add to the library’s existing collection of 20 hotspots, which can be checked out for mobile access to the internet.
The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles Library Adult Classes Will Return to Virtual

PASO ROBLES — With the county’s recent order to return to masking in indoor public places, adult library classes and events will return to their virtual formats. Please visit prcity.com/library and the Library Facebook and Instagram sites for program changes as they occur. Paso Robles Library Book Group Reads: Learning...
pasowine.com

Paso Robles Wineries with Food

Paso Robles is known for its world-class wine, but there’s no shortage of outstanding food. Whether you’re looking for a fancy restaurant or just a hole-in-the-wall location to fill a craving, Paso Robles has many options to choose from. But what if you’re looking to spend the day at the...
Paso Robles, CABakersfield Californian

Sensorio in Paso Robles to be open for Labor Day

Those planning to enjoy their three-day weekend on the Central Coast can snag tickets to Sensorio, the fantastical light exhibit in Paso Robles that will be open all weekend including Labor Day. Since opening in 2019, the Field of Light attraction — made up of 58,000 solar-powered, fiber-optic lights spread...
Paso Robles, CAkprl.com

Paso Robles City Council 9.09.2021

The American Rescue Plan Act. Ryan Cornell of the city of Paso Robles explains the ARPA Program at Tuesday’s city council meeting. He says Paso Robles is receiving $5.5 million out of billions in the president’s effort to help the economy. The city staff made recommendations to the councilman. One...
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles arrest records for Aug. 22-28

On Aug. 22, Gregorio Aguilarantolino, 40, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 700 block of Vine Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher. On Aug. 22, Celso Ortizvivar, 22, of San Miguel, was arrested on Highway...
Paso Robles Daily News

Trio Dinica performs at Amstrdm in Paso Robles

The trio plays mesmerizing Romani music from Romania, Hungary and Eastern Europe. –Trio Dinica featuring Luanne Homzy performed two shows Saturday night at Amstrdm Coffee House and Piano Lounge in Paso Robles. The trio plays mesmerizing Romani music from Romania, Hungary and Eastern Europe. Violinist Luanne Homzy is a highly...
Paso Robles, CApasoroblesdailynews.com

Wine grape harvest begins in Paso Robles

–The outlook is reportedly “epic” for Vintage 2021 despite the ongoing drought. Solterra Strategies, a boutique public relations firm representing wineries, tourism destinations and marquee wine events throughout the Central Coast, has shared this harvest status report from top winemakers and industry experts working throughout the Paso Robles American Viticultural Area (AVA).
Paso Robles, CAtopshelfmusicmag.com

Counting Crows rocks Paso Robles, CA

The 90s took over Vina Robles Amphitheater with alt rock legends Counting Crows, playing hits such as “Mr. Jones”, “A Long December” and “Daylight Fading”… just to name a few! To start off the night was an acoustic indie artist by the name of Matt Sucich, coming all the way from Queens, New York. He started off the night displaying his great songwriting, telling us story after story about his life through his music. It’s always cool to go to a show with unknown openers; that way, you might just find your next favorite band/musician! Second to go on was a guy by the name of Sean Barna; if you mix Elton John, The Killers and Freddy Mercury, you would get Sean Barna. He came out onstage dressed in a bright red sequin studded jacket. You could definitely feel the crowd digging his style with his great onstage presence.
calcoastnews.com

Fire destroys garage attached to Paso Robles home

A fire Wednesday evening destroyed the garage of a home on Gilead Lane in Paso Robles. Shortly before 8 p.m., firefighters arrived to find the garage completely engulfed in flames and residents outside. Firefighters quickly contained the blaze to the garage. before it reached the living quarters. There were no...
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles High School Athlete of the Week

Coach’s comment: Abby is the number 1 player for Bearcat Varsity Tennis. She is currently undefeated in all her singles matches as well as her doubles matches. She is a fierce competitor on the court. She has been a big part of our solid start to our season. We are currently 4-0. – Coach Laura Clowes.

Comments / 0

