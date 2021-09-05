Trending lifestyle headlines in Paso Robles
(PASO ROBLES, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Paso Robles, from fashion updates to viral videos.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Paso Robles fire chief urges community to get vaccinated in video message
Fire Chief Jonathan Stornetta with Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services released a video message to the community on Friday urging residents to take COVID-19 seriously and get vaccinated. The post Paso Robles fire chief urges community to get vaccinated in video message appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12. Read more
He can urge all he wants but I am not subjecting my body to something that is proving ineffective. If I die from it so be it, the reaper and I have shaken hands several times before so I am not afraid. Those of you who chose to get stuck that’s your right but it is my right not to as well.
2 likes
I really hope he finds peace in himself by unleashing a .40cal to his skull 💀 🤣 😂
Food trucks coming to Barney Schwartz Park
–The City of Paso Robles is rolling-out a new plan for concession service at Barney Schwartz Park (2970 Union Road) including a dedicated area for mobile food service vendors and a concessionaire program designed to benefit nonprofit community groups. This new model of concession service will provide more opportunities for local businesses as well as fundraising opportunities for nonprofit organizations and a wider variety of food choices for park goers. Read more
Have a weekend dedicated to food trucks so everyone can come and get to know who’s who in their industry and try their foods!!
Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans
Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more
I'm praying for you Oscar, say 🖕to all the haters talking 💩 about you, this can happen to anyone!!! Stay strong and fight for your life like you fought for the title, you can do it, I believe in you!!!!
231 likes 22 dislikes 89 replies
keep your head up,Oscar......everyone acts like there's a finger to point and a joke to tell......another rich guy with issues in his life ,wow! support for healthy recovery,that's what real.people do! stay up,golden glove!!!
140 likes 7 dislikes 8 replies
Vacation in California Wine Country at Cava Robles
Who’s that calling? It’s Cava Robles RV Resort, our first resort built from the ground up. It has a fabulous location in the famous wine city of Paso Robles to offer you a fabulous vacation destination in California Wine Country. Situated in the coastal mountains of Central California, Cava Robles... Read more