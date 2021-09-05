CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pekin, IL

Lifestyle wrap: Pekin

Posted by 
Pekin Voice
Pekin Voice
 4 days ago

(PEKIN, IL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Pekin, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Pekin / pekintimes.com

COVID quarantine at Pekin school districts sends up to 5% of students out of the classroom

COVID quarantine at Pekin school districts sends up to 5% of students out of the classroom

With in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year underway, Pekin Public Schools District 108 and Pekin Community High School District 303 are tracking COVID-19 data on a weekly basis. According to District 108 Superintendent Bill Link, 16 students from 11 schools had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday. An... Read more

Comments
avatar

where the science behind this I havent seen one shredd of evidence bout what the health department is saying

3 likes 1 reply

avatar

How’d they catch and spread the virus at school everyone is masked all day even outside at recess . So if their precious masks work how is it they’re spreading Covid all over the school ?

1 like 1 reply

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Morton / pekintimes.com

Hamburgers and hot dogs join wages and benefits as job perks at a Morton company

Hamburgers and hot dogs join wages and benefits as job perks at a Morton company

MORTON — There was a cookout at Morton Industries last month. It wasn't a company picnic. It was open to the public. Hamburgers, hot dogs and jobs were on the menu of what was dubbed a "Career Cookout." With more than 80 job openings to fill to increase its workforce... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Woodford County / centralillinoisproud.com

East Peoria woman steps up to create cat assistance program in Woodford County

East Peoria woman steps up to create cat assistance program in Woodford County

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Eryn Pearson is on a mission to save the cats of Woodford County. Pearson, a deputy at the Woodford County Sheriff’s Office, teamed up with her friend Traci Kraemer and Woodford County’s sole Animal Control Officer, Heather Leman, to launch a pilot program in August that gauges the demand for cat services. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Morton / pekintimes.com

Hamburgers and hot dogs join wages and benefits as job perks at a Morton company

Hamburgers and hot dogs join wages and benefits as job perks at a Morton company

MORTON — There was a cookout at Morton Industries last month. It wasn't a company picnic. It was open to the public. Hamburgers, hot dogs and jobs were on the menu of what was dubbed a "Career Cookout." With more than 80 job openings to fill to increase its workforce... Read more

Comments / 0

Pekin Voice

Pekin Voice

Pekin, IL
78
Followers
224
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pekin Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pekin, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Pekin, IL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Il Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy