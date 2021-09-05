Trending local sports in Cumberland
(CUMBERLAND, MD) Cumberland-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Cumberland sports. For more stories from the Cumberland area, click here.
Allegany High Cumberland 9/2/21
Fort Hill hosts Northern as Maryland high school football season returns
CUMBERLAND — Thanks to the pandemic, Maryland high school football fans haven’t had to wait as long as usual to see the local teams back in action. It’s been 168 days since the last high school football game at Greenway Avenue Stadium. That streak ends tonight, as Fort Hill opens its season at home against Northern. Read more
White leads Fort Hill to 17-7 win over Northern in season opener
CUMBERLAND — It was a tale of two halves on Friday night for the Fort Hill Sentinels. The first half was enough, however, as the Sentinels defeated Northern, 17-7, in the season opener at Greenway Avenue Stadium. Blake White led the charge with 149 yards on 18 carries and Breven... Read more
Undermanned and inexperienced, Northern won't back down from a fight in 2021
ACCIDENT — Few Western Maryland teams were as disappointed as Northern fans were when last season didn’t happen. The Huskies entered 2020 coming off an 8-2 campaign, finishing just seven points short of ending the regular season undefeated for the third time in school history. They returned All-Area first-team quarterback Zach Hallenbeck and talented running back Jake Rush, and were primed for another impressive campaign. Read more
