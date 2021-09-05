CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, MD

Trending local sports in Cumberland

Posted by 
Cumberland News Beat
Cumberland News Beat
 4 days ago

(CUMBERLAND, MD) Cumberland-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Cumberland sports. For more stories from the Cumberland area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Cumberland / youtube.com

Allegany High Cumberland 9/2/21

Allegany High Cumberland 9/2/21

Read more

Maryland / times-news.com

Fort Hill hosts Northern as Maryland high school football season returns

Fort Hill hosts Northern as Maryland high school football season returns

CUMBERLAND — Thanks to the pandemic, Maryland high school football fans haven’t had to wait as long as usual to see the local teams back in action. It’s been 168 days since the last high school football game at Greenway Avenue Stadium. That streak ends tonight, as Fort Hill opens its season at home against Northern. Read more

Cumberland / times-news.com

White leads Fort Hill to 17-7 win over Northern in season opener

White leads Fort Hill to 17-7 win over Northern in season opener

CUMBERLAND — It was a tale of two halves on Friday night for the Fort Hill Sentinels. The first half was enough, however, as the Sentinels defeated Northern, 17-7, in the season opener at Greenway Avenue Stadium. Blake White led the charge with 149 yards on 18 carries and Breven... Read more

Accident / times-news.com

Undermanned and inexperienced, Northern won't back down from a fight in 2021

Undermanned and inexperienced, Northern won't back down from a fight in 2021

ACCIDENT — Few Western Maryland teams were as disappointed as Northern fans were when last season didn’t happen. The Huskies entered 2020 coming off an 8-2 campaign, finishing just seven points short of ending the regular season undefeated for the third time in school history. They returned All-Area first-team quarterback Zach Hallenbeck and talented running back Jake Rush, and were primed for another impressive campaign. Read more

Cumberland News Beat

Cumberland News Beat

Cumberland, MD
ABOUT

With Cumberland News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

