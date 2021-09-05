What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Seguin
(SEGUIN, TX) Life in Seguin has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.
We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
OLG silent auction, raffle slated for this Sunday at El Ranchito Restaurant
(Seguin) — Don’t forget to try your luck at winning $5,000 this weekend. Tickets are still on sale for the annual Labor Day raffle being hosted by Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. As reported earlier, the church due to rising COVID-19 cases was forced to postpone its three day Labor... Read more
OLG silent auction, raffle slated for this Sunday at El Ranchito Restaurant
(Seguin) — Don’t forget to try your luck at winning $5,000 this weekend. Tickets are still on sale for the annual Labor Day raffle being hosted by Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. As reported earlier, the church due to rising COVID-19 cases was forced to postpone its three day Labor... Read more
Gov. Abbott extends emergency SNAP benefits for September with help from Texas agency
Is your household still struggling from the pandemic? Abbott extended the benefits with $286 million going out this month. Read more
only because the mistake he made with unemployment. He knows he is close to the door. Worst governor ever.
39 likes 7 dislikes 11 replies
It helps SENIORS that only get 19.00 a month & can't work. They should get the extra 300.00 a month. One day all people will grow old. Good luck.
38 likes 3 dislikes 7 replies
Texas districts shut down in-person classes due to COVID-19 cases, affecting more than 40K students
Caseloads have left districts scrambling when many have said they have fewer tools at their disposal to combat the spread of the virus. Read more
I have researched and cannot find anything (bipartisan) that's proves this testing process test "true" covid - I don't trust the testing at this point. -
60 likes 14 dislikes 53 replies
my children stopped going to school instead I will teach them my skills...how to hunt and fish and how to make TPS and bow & arrows and tomahawks...living off the land will come in handy when the revolution comes a knocking....
93 likes 5 dislikes 20 replies