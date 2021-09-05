CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hilo, HI

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Hilo

Posted by 
Hilo Today
Hilo Today
 4 days ago

(HILO, HI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Hilo, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Hilo / bigislandvideonews.com

Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 131 New Cases On Big Island

Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 131 New Cases On Big Island

HAWAIʻI - Hawaiʻi today reached a record number of COVID positive patients hospitalized across the state, and officials say that number will continue to climb. (BIVN) – There were 865 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday, down from the 1,068 cases identified on Thursday. There were 131 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 169 cases reported the day before. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Hawaii County / usnews.com

COVID Hurts Hawaii County Garbage Transfer Station Staffing

COVID Hurts Hawaii County Garbage Transfer Station Staffing

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is affecting trash disposal on the Big Island of Hawaii. Hawaii County has started a rotation of county garbage transfer station closures because many workers have either been calling in sick or having to quarantine because they've been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, West Hawaii Today reported. Read more

Comments
avatar

Hawaii County Transfer Stations had staffing issues way before the pandemic ever started. Clearly there are issues going on as to why the County can't keep people on the job. Is it the pay? The benefits? Are they not paying enough. Hey Mayor Mitch Roth. Why don't you leave your comfort chair and start visiting some of these stations and find out what the issue is. Do you even leave your office besides to go to lunch and home? This Mayor hasn't address not one issue regarding the Big Island since taking office. What does he do anyway? It appears he's spending his whole time while in office just vacationing and collecting a check.

3 likes

avatar

Keep it up Hawaii. People will start doing the same things with their trash they do with cars - on the sides of the roads! Democrats - zero foresight.

3 likes

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Honolulu / civilbeat.org

Hawaii Hospitals Near ‘Worst Case Scenario’ As Officials Try To Rein In Labor Day Gatherings

Hawaii Hospitals Near ‘Worst Case Scenario’ As Officials Try To Rein In Labor Day Gatherings

Intensive care units at nearly every hospital on Oahu were over capacity on Friday as Covid-19 cases rapidly spread, prompting dire warnings from Gov. David Ige and county mayors that more stringent measures may be needed if large gatherings over Labor Day weekend lead to new outbreaks. Seven people died... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Honolulu / khon2.com

Hawaii officials announce Labor Day weekend COVID enforcement plan to stop large gatherings

Hawaii officials announce Labor Day weekend COVID enforcement plan to stop large gatherings

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After a week of press conferences and announcements, Hawaii officials are making one last plea to the public to act responsibly over Labor Day weekend. On Friday, Gov. David Ige held a news conference to discuss the enforcement of COVID emergency measures. County mayors, representatives for county police departments, as well as the president & CEO of The Queen’s Health System, also joined the governor to answer questions. Read more

Comments
avatar

we will not comply huge party at the State Capitol! It's more of us than it is in them

5 likes 1 dislike

Comments / 0

Hilo Today

Hilo Today

Hilo, HI
92
Followers
216
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hilo Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
Hilo, HI
Lifestyle
City
Hilo, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Bronx

(BRONX, NY) Life in Bronx has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy