Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Hilo
(HILO, HI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Hilo, from fashion updates to viral videos.
We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 131 New Cases On Big Island
HAWAIʻI - Hawaiʻi today reached a record number of COVID positive patients hospitalized across the state, and officials say that number will continue to climb. (BIVN) – There were 865 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday, down from the 1,068 cases identified on Thursday. There were 131 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 169 cases reported the day before. Read more
COVID Hurts Hawaii County Garbage Transfer Station Staffing
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is affecting trash disposal on the Big Island of Hawaii. Hawaii County has started a rotation of county garbage transfer station closures because many workers have either been calling in sick or having to quarantine because they've been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, West Hawaii Today reported. Read more
Hawaii County Transfer Stations had staffing issues way before the pandemic ever started. Clearly there are issues going on as to why the County can't keep people on the job. Is it the pay? The benefits? Are they not paying enough. Hey Mayor Mitch Roth. Why don't you leave your comfort chair and start visiting some of these stations and find out what the issue is. Do you even leave your office besides to go to lunch and home? This Mayor hasn't address not one issue regarding the Big Island since taking office. What does he do anyway? It appears he's spending his whole time while in office just vacationing and collecting a check.
3 likes
Keep it up Hawaii. People will start doing the same things with their trash they do with cars - on the sides of the roads! Democrats - zero foresight.
3 likes
Hawaii Hospitals Near ‘Worst Case Scenario’ As Officials Try To Rein In Labor Day Gatherings
Intensive care units at nearly every hospital on Oahu were over capacity on Friday as Covid-19 cases rapidly spread, prompting dire warnings from Gov. David Ige and county mayors that more stringent measures may be needed if large gatherings over Labor Day weekend lead to new outbreaks. Seven people died... Read more
Hawaii officials announce Labor Day weekend COVID enforcement plan to stop large gatherings
HONOLULU (KHON2) — After a week of press conferences and announcements, Hawaii officials are making one last plea to the public to act responsibly over Labor Day weekend. On Friday, Gov. David Ige held a news conference to discuss the enforcement of COVID emergency measures. County mayors, representatives for county police departments, as well as the president & CEO of The Queen’s Health System, also joined the governor to answer questions. Read more
we will not comply huge party at the State Capitol! It's more of us than it is in them
5 likes 1 dislike