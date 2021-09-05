CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Danville sports digest: Top stories today

Danville Times
Danville Times
 4 days ago

(DANVILLE, IL) Danville sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Danville / commercial-news.com

PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Danville wins two at Invite

PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Danville wins two at Invite

EDWARDSVILLE — The Danville girls tennis team had an successful first day at the Heather Bradshaw Invitational on Friday, beating Belleville West 7-2 and Highland 9-0. Lexi Ellis, Josie Hotsinpiller, Ava Towne, Brooklyn Behrens and Reese Rundle each won both of their singles matches for the Vikings while the doubles teams of Hotsinpiller and Towne and Rundle and Cici Brown won both of their matches. Read more

Danville / news-gazette.com

Week 2 prep football: Five games to watch

Week 2 prep football: Five games to watch

DANVILLE (1-0) AT CENTENNIAL (1-0), 7 P.M. FRIDAY. ➜ The rundown: After each team pulled off a lopsided Week 1 victory against a local Big 12 Conference rival — the Vikings against Champaign Central (49-7), the Chargers versus Urbana (65-0) — they’ll now strut their stuff against one another at Tommy Stewart Field. Last spring’s meeting didn’t produce much offense, with Danville prevailing 13-0. Based on what happened last week, it’s safe to assume more points will be scored this time around. Vikings quarterbacks J.J. Miles and Micah McGuire are dangerous with their legs and combined for 146 yards, three touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions on the ground in Week 1. Brandon Harvey and Braylon Peacock provided similar rushing power for Centennial during its opener, with each bagging two touchdowns. Read more

Danville / commercial-news.com

LOCAL ROUNDUP: Danville boys golf hosts invite

LOCAL ROUNDUP: Danville boys golf hosts invite

DANVILLE — The Danville boys golf team hosted local teams and out of town teams to the Danville Golf Invitational at Turtle Run Golf Course on Friday. While teams like the Vikings, Schlarman Academy and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin were at the meet, none of those teams were in the team and individual title fold at the end of the day. Read more

Danville / commercial-news.com

PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Danville wins two at Invite

PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Danville wins two at Invite



Danville Times

Danville Times

Danville, IL
With Danville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

