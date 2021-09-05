Trending lifestyle headlines in Sherman

(SHERMAN, TX) Life in Sherman has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Denison man tries to get vaccinated, records say he already is DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man said a mistake in his vaccination record almost cost him his vacation, and now he’s warning others planning a trip to keep a watchful eye on their records. “I would just hate for anybody to be denied a shot because of a clerical... Read more

Texas announces 15th antibody infusion center MCKINNEY Texas (KXII) - Texas now has 15 antibody infusion centers for COVID-19 treatment across the state, with McKinney being the newest to open it’s doors and already began taking patients this week. The Antibody infusion therapy uses Regeneron’s monoclonal antibodies to treat patients with positive cases of COVID-19, for... Read more

Grayson County Health Department reflects on current COVID situation SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - With the start of a new month, health departments are reflecting on how the pandemic has changed in our area. The Grayson County Health Department said in August they saw 27 COVID-related deaths between 40 and 90 years old. They said active cases have increased, especially in children, and we’re not out of the woods yet. Read more

