Sherman, TX

Trending lifestyle headlines in Sherman

Posted by 
Sherman Dispatch
Sherman Dispatch
 4 days ago

(SHERMAN, TX) Life in Sherman has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Denison / kxii.com

Denison man tries to get vaccinated, records say he already is

Denison man tries to get vaccinated, records say he already is

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man said a mistake in his vaccination record almost cost him his vacation, and now he’s warning others planning a trip to keep a watchful eye on their records. “I would just hate for anybody to be denied a shot because of a clerical... Read more

Texas / kxii.com

Texas announces 15th antibody infusion center

Texas announces 15th antibody infusion center

MCKINNEY Texas (KXII) - Texas now has 15 antibody infusion centers for COVID-19 treatment across the state, with McKinney being the newest to open it’s doors and already began taking patients this week. The Antibody infusion therapy uses Regeneron’s monoclonal antibodies to treat patients with positive cases of COVID-19, for... Read more

Comments
avatar

Antibody infusion and vaccines are exactly the same. Your welcome to refuse getting vaxxed but if you end up sick enough to need infusion then what was it actually worth to you?

1 reply

Grayson County / kxii.com

Grayson County Health Department reflects on current COVID situation

Grayson County Health Department reflects on current COVID situation

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - With the start of a new month, health departments are reflecting on how the pandemic has changed in our area. The Grayson County Health Department said in August they saw 27 COVID-related deaths between 40 and 90 years old. They said active cases have increased, especially in children, and we’re not out of the woods yet. Read more

Comments
avatar

Just another way to keep children at home with out supervison or keep children scared and parents also.

3 likes 1 reply

Sherman / dreamystays.com

9 Dreamy Sherman Texas Hotels

9 Dreamy Sherman Texas Hotels

Incredible Recommendations for Every Style & Budget. Save time on your Sherman Texas hotel search, including our recommendations for best Sherman Texas hotel choices. [dropcap]W[/dropcap]e searched Sherman Texas neighborhoods for the best hotels in Sherman Texas…so you don't have to! In this comprehensive Sherman Texas hotel guide, we only recommend the best Sherman Texas hotel deals. Read more

Comments

 

ABOUT

With Sherman Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments

