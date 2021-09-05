Top Parkersburg sports news

(PARKERSBURG, WV) Parkersburg sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Special teams shines for University in 62-33 win over Parkersburg South BY ERIC HERTER MORGANTOWN -- Football coaches always preach about the three phases of the game — offense, defense and special teams. The problem is many high-school football players. Read more

Patriot QB Robert Shockey ready to jump back in after solid debut PARKERSBURG — With his quarterbacking debut out of the way, Parkersburg South’s sophomore signal-caller Robert Shockey really can’t wait to get back to it when the Patriots travel to University for a 7 p.m. match up today. In his mind, there’s more for him to learn and more ways for... Read more

Spring Valley runs past Parkersburg PARKERSBURG — A combination of the running game, big passing plays, and four turnovers doomed the hosting Parkersburg Big Reds, as Spring Valley raced to a 34-10 victory at Stadium Field to improve to .500 on the young season on Friday night. A balanced attack on offense kept the Big... Read more

