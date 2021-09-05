Trending lifestyle headlines in Tupelo

(TUPELO, MS) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pet of the Week - Goodie Goodie is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Sept. 3, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt her? She has no fee. All other dogs $25. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook. Read more

US military, NMHS detail joint efforts to care for COVID patients TUPELO • A team of roughly 20 military personnel — including physicians, nurses and respiratory therapists — are currently bolstering forces at the North Mississippi Medical Center to help care for the surge in COVID-19 and other patients. The team of U.S. Department of Defense personnel arrived on Aug. 25.... Read more

