CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tupelo, MS

Trending lifestyle headlines in Tupelo

Posted by 
Tupelo Journal
Tupelo Journal
 4 days ago

(TUPELO, MS) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Tupelo area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Tupelo / wtva.com

Pet of the Week - Goodie

Pet of the Week - Goodie

Goodie is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Sept. 3, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt her? She has no fee. All other dogs $25. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Tupelo / djournal.com

US military, NMHS detail joint efforts to care for COVID patients

US military, NMHS detail joint efforts to care for COVID patients

TUPELO • A team of roughly 20 military personnel — including physicians, nurses and respiratory therapists — are currently bolstering forces at the North Mississippi Medical Center to help care for the surge in COVID-19 and other patients. The team of U.S. Department of Defense personnel arrived on Aug. 25.... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Tupelo / wtva.com

Dept. of Defense provides personnel to aid Tupelo hospital

Dept. of Defense provides personnel to aid Tupelo hospital

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical personnel from the military are lending a helping hand to healthcare workers at the North Mississippi Medical Center (NMMC) in Tupelo. The team, approximately 20 individuals, includes physicians, nurses and respiratory therapists. This marks the first time Department of Defense medical assets have deployed to... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Tupelo / wtva.com

Pet of the Week - Goodie

Pet of the Week - Goodie

Goodie is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Sept. 3, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt her? She has no fee. All other dogs $25. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook. Read more

Comments / 0

Tupelo Journal

Tupelo Journal

Tupelo, MS
122
Followers
226
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tupelo Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Tupelo, MS
Lifestyle
Local
Mississippi Government
Tupelo, MS
Government
City
Tupelo, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy