Hammond, LA

Hammond sports lineup: What’s trending

Posted by 
Hammond Daily
Hammond Daily
 4 days ago

(HAMMOND, LA) Hammond sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Hammond sports. For more stories from the Hammond area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Alabama / lionsports.net

No. 15/17 Southeastern Opens 2021 Season at North Alabama

No. 15/17 Southeastern Opens 2021 Season at North Alabama

HAMMOND, La. – The No. 15/17 Southeastern Louisiana University football team will open up its 2021 campaign at North Alabama in the season opener for both teams Saturday at 6 p.m. at Braly Stadium. The game was originally scheduled to be held in Hammond, but the impacts of Hurricane Ida... Read more

Hammond / wgno.com

Six-year-old Hammond boy becomes viral sensation as baseball umpire

Six-year-old Hammond boy becomes viral sensation as baseball umpire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Lathan Williams first went viral for his performance at a baseball game in Hammond. One of the attendees captured the six-year-old, dressed in full umpire gear, calling a Little League game from outside the fence. “His video was seen on Good Morning America, FOX national... Read more

Hammond / wgno.com

Hammond / lionsports.net

Lady Lions Drop Matches to Cal State Fullerton, Auburn

Lady Lions Drop Matches to Cal State Fullerton, Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. – Southeastern Louisiana dropped a pair of matches Friday at Auburn Arena, falling to Cal State Fullerton in four, 25-22, 13-25, 26-24, 25-21, and host Auburn in straight sets, 25-14, 25-10, 25-20. The Lady Lions (0-4) were originally slated to host both Fullerton (2-2) and Auburn (4-0) this weekend in the Southeastern Showdown at the University Center in Hammond, but the four-team event was canceled in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Auburn stepped up to host an impromptu round-robin tournament. Read more

Hammond Daily

Hammond Daily

Hammond, LA
With Hammond Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

