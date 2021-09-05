Hammond sports lineup: What’s trending
No. 15/17 Southeastern Opens 2021 Season at North Alabama
HAMMOND, La. – The No. 15/17 Southeastern Louisiana University football team will open up its 2021 campaign at North Alabama in the season opener for both teams Saturday at 6 p.m. at Braly Stadium. The game was originally scheduled to be held in Hammond, but the impacts of Hurricane Ida... Read more
Six-year-old Hammond boy becomes viral sensation as baseball umpire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Lathan Williams first went viral for his performance at a baseball game in Hammond. One of the attendees captured the six-year-old, dressed in full umpire gear, calling a Little League game from outside the fence. “His video was seen on Good Morning America, FOX national... Read more
Lady Lions Drop Matches to Cal State Fullerton, Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. – Southeastern Louisiana dropped a pair of matches Friday at Auburn Arena, falling to Cal State Fullerton in four, 25-22, 13-25, 26-24, 25-21, and host Auburn in straight sets, 25-14, 25-10, 25-20. The Lady Lions (0-4) were originally slated to host both Fullerton (2-2) and Auburn (4-0) this weekend in the Southeastern Showdown at the University Center in Hammond, but the four-team event was canceled in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Auburn stepped up to host an impromptu round-robin tournament. Read more
