Lifestyle wrap: Kalispell

Help from Logan Health nurses just a phone call away
Dedicated nurses saw a need that developed during a pandemic, and turned it into a full-time service. Read more
Whitefish woman reports finding dead animals hanging from sign, fences
KALISPELL, MONT. — A Whitefish resident says she came across a disturbing sight while dropping her kids off at school. When Milagra Scott was driving her kids to school around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, one of her kids pointed out something hanging on a stop sign. Scott inspected it closer and... Read more
So we don’t have any animal cruelty laws? How about psychotic individual with gun? Not worth investigating?
That's flathead County sherriffs for you, they don't care they don't want to be bothered cause there eating donuts or hiding behind buildings taking a nap. were just little people who don't matter
Somers-Lakeside schools reverse course, make masks optional
The Somers-Lakeside School Board on Thursday voted to make face coverings optional for students this school year, reversing a previous decision that made masks mandatory. According to Superintendent Joe Price, the board voted 3-2 during the special meeting that lasted more than two hours. One board member was absent and one abstained. Read more
Fed Bear = Dead Bear
Food-Conditioned Black Bear Euthanized near Many Glacier Campground. WEST GLACIER, Mont. [September 2, 2021] – Today, Glacier National Park staff euthanized a black bear in the Many Glacier area after it obtained human foods and exhibited behavior that put human safety at risk. Many Glacier Campground recently restricted campers to... Read more
They need to start putting people in JAIL if them feeding a wild Animal causes it to be killed !!!