Kalispell, MT

Lifestyle wrap: Kalispell

Kalispell Dispatch
Kalispell Dispatch
 4 days ago

(KALISPELL, MT) Life in Kalispell has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we're committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Kalispell / kpax.com

Help from Logan Health nurses just a phone call away

Help from Logan Health nurses just a phone call away

Dedicated nurses saw a need that developed during a pandemic, and turned it into a full-time service.

Whitefish / nbcmontana.com

Whitefish woman reports finding dead animals hanging from sign, fences

Whitefish woman reports finding dead animals hanging from sign, fences

KALISPELL, MONT. — A Whitefish resident says she came across a disturbing sight while dropping her kids off at school. When Milagra Scott was driving her kids to school around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, one of her kids pointed out something hanging on a stop sign. Scott inspected it closer and...

So we don't have any animal cruelty laws? How about psychotic individual with gun? Not worth investigating?

That's flathead County sherriffs for you, they don't care they don't want to be bothered cause there eating donuts or hiding behind buildings taking a nap. were just little people who don't matter

Flathead County / dailyinterlake.com

Somers-Lakeside schools reverse course, make masks optional

Somers-Lakeside schools reverse course, make masks optional

The Somers-Lakeside School Board on Thursday voted to make face coverings optional for students this school year, reversing a previous decision that made masks mandatory. According to Superintendent Joe Price, the board voted 3-2 during the special meeting that lasted more than two hours. One board member was absent and one abstained.

West Glacier / ksenam.com

Fed Bear = Dead Bear

Fed Bear = Dead Bear

Food-Conditioned Black Bear Euthanized near Many Glacier Campground. WEST GLACIER, Mont. [September 2, 2021] – Today, Glacier National Park staff euthanized a black bear in the Many Glacier area after it obtained human foods and exhibited behavior that put human safety at risk. Many Glacier Campground recently restricted campers to...

They need to start putting people in JAIL if them feeding a wild Animal causes it to be killed !!!

With Kalispell Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration's decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." "We're confident in our legal abilities here," Psaki...
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman's campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota State / the-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment "went well.". Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

