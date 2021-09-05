Top El Centro sports news
(EL CENTRO, CA) El Centro sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in El Centro sports. For more stories from the El Centro area, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans
Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more
I'm praying for you Oscar, say 🖕to all the haters talking 💩 about you, this can happen to anyone!!! Stay strong and fight for your life like you fought for the title, you can do it, I believe in you!!!!
keep your head up,Oscar......everyone acts like there's a finger to point and a joke to tell......another rich guy with issues in his life ,wow! support for healthy recovery,that's what real.people do! stay up,golden glove!!!
FOOTBALL: Scots Earn First Win of the Season
EL CENTRO — Vincent Memorial Catholic High School sophomore quarterback Jacobo Elias used his legs and his arm to lead the Scots to their first victory of the season, 14-12, against El Cajon Valley High School here on Friday, Sept. 3. Playing at Southwest High School, the Scots once again... Read more
VOLLEYBALL: Vikings Beat Calexico in Straight Sets
HOLTVILLE — The Holtville High School volleyball team was able to overcome sluggish starts in all three sets and rallied each time to sweep Calexico in a nonleague matchup here on Wednesday, Sept. 1. The Vikings (3-0 overall) defeated the Bulldogs (4-1 overall), 25-23, 25-16, 25-21, falling behind in each... Read more
FOOTBALL: Vikings Run Over Hoover on the Road
SAN DIEGO — Three games into the season, the Holtville High School football team is right where it wants to be as the Vikings ran their record to 3-0 with a 44-21 nonleague victory over Hoover High here on Thursday, Sept. 2. Coming into the season, Holtville head coach Jason... Read more