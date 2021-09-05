Top El Centro sports news

(EL CENTRO, CA) El Centro sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more

FOOTBALL: Scots Earn First Win of the Season EL CENTRO — Vincent Memorial Catholic High School sophomore quarterback Jacobo Elias used his legs and his arm to lead the Scots to their first victory of the season, 14-12, against El Cajon Valley High School here on Friday, Sept. 3. Playing at Southwest High School, the Scots once again... Read more

VOLLEYBALL: Vikings Beat Calexico in Straight Sets HOLTVILLE — The Holtville High School volleyball team was able to overcome sluggish starts in all three sets and rallied each time to sweep Calexico in a nonleague matchup here on Wednesday, Sept. 1. The Vikings (3-0 overall) defeated the Bulldogs (4-1 overall), 25-23, 25-16, 25-21, falling behind in each... Read more

