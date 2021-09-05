CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Centro, CA

Top El Centro sports news

Posted by 
El Centro Bulletin
El Centro Bulletin
 4 days ago

(EL CENTRO, CA) El Centro sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in El Centro sports. For more stories from the El Centro area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Los Angeles / wrestling-edge.com

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans

Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more

Comments
avatar

I'm praying for you Oscar, say 🖕to all the haters talking 💩 about you, this can happen to anyone!!! Stay strong and fight for your life like you fought for the title, you can do it, I believe in you!!!!

231 likes 22 dislikes 89 replies

avatar

keep your head up,Oscar......everyone acts like there's a finger to point and a joke to tell......another rich guy with issues in his life ,wow! support for healthy recovery,that's what real.people do! stay up,golden glove!!!

140 likes 7 dislikes 8 replies

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
El Centro / calexicochronicle.com

FOOTBALL: Scots Earn First Win of the Season

FOOTBALL: Scots Earn First Win of the Season

EL CENTRO — Vincent Memorial Catholic High School sophomore quarterback Jacobo Elias used his legs and his arm to lead the Scots to their first victory of the season, 14-12, against El Cajon Valley High School here on Friday, Sept. 3. Playing at Southwest High School, the Scots once again... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Holtville / holtvilletribune.com

VOLLEYBALL: Vikings Beat Calexico in Straight Sets

VOLLEYBALL: Vikings Beat Calexico in Straight Sets

HOLTVILLE — The Holtville High School volleyball team was able to overcome sluggish starts in all three sets and rallied each time to sweep Calexico in a nonleague matchup here on Wednesday, Sept. 1. The Vikings (3-0 overall) defeated the Bulldogs (4-1 overall), 25-23, 25-16, 25-21, falling behind in each... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Holtville / holtvilletribune.com

FOOTBALL: Vikings Run Over Hoover on the Road

FOOTBALL: Vikings Run Over Hoover on the Road

SAN DIEGO — Three games into the season, the Holtville High School football team is right where it wants to be as the Vikings ran their record to 3-0 with a 44-21 nonleague victory over Hoover High here on Thursday, Sept. 2. Coming into the season, Holtville head coach Jason... Read more

Comments / 0

El Centro Bulletin

El Centro Bulletin

El Centro, CA
114
Followers
216
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With El Centro Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Centro, CA
Sports
City
El Centro, CA
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy