Eureka, CA

Trending local sports in Eureka

Posted by 
Eureka Journal
Eureka Journal
 4 days ago

(EUREKA, CA) Eureka-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

For more Eureka sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Eureka / humboldtsports.com

Eureka girls facing a new challenge this fall

Eureka girls facing a new challenge this fall

By Ray Hamill — The challenge this year for the Eureka girls as they get set for the new H-DNL soccer season is they will have to find a way to replace last season’s super talented senior class. The good news is they appear to have enough young talent to... Read more

Eureka / times-standard.com

Sports briefs | Eureka’s Heather Erickson decides Team USA volleyball win in Paralympics

Sports briefs | Eureka’s Heather Erickson decides Team USA volleyball win in Paralympics

Eureka native Heather Erickson was key in deciding Team USA’s sitting volleyball match against the Russian Paralympic Committee in Group B play at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. With a 24-22 lead over the Russian team, Erikson served after a time out to secure Team USA’s 3-0 victory over the RPC,... Read more

Eureka / humboldtsports.com

Panthers poised to surprise some people this fall

Panthers poised to surprise some people this fall

By Ray Hamill — The preseason has been a pleasant surprise for the McKinleyville boys soccer team, which kicks off the league campaign at home to Eureka next Wednesday. The Panthers are facing a challenging transition this fall, with 10 players to replace from the spring roster, but head coach Ryne Deppe is encouraged with a lot of what he’s seen from his players so far. Read more

Eureka / humboldtsports.com

Eureka Journal

Eureka Journal

Eureka, CA
With Eureka Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

