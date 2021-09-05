Trending sports headlines in Orangeburg

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg Journal
 4 days ago

(ORANGEBURG, SC) Orangeburg-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Orangeburg sports. For more stories from the Orangeburg area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

South Carolina / thetandd.com

S.C. STATE FOOTBALL: Bulldogs have extra motivation vs. No. 1 A&M

Maybe it’s ironic that Alabama A&M head coach Connell Maynor emulated professional wrestler "Nature Boy" Ric Flair on the sidelines after his team won the SWAC championship this past spring. In a video, Maynor can be seen "cutting a promo" and mimicking Flair’s famous strut. I was struck by another... Read more

Orangeburg / thetandd.com

Ayers injects enthusiasm into Orangeburg Touchdown Club

Former Wofford head football coach Mike Ayers injected some enthusiasm into the Orangeburg Touchdown Club Thursday. Instead of standing behind the podium, Ayers paced around the front tables talking about his coaching career and what he has learned from the game of football. “I’m not a guy that likes to... Read more

Orangeburg / thetandd.com

Edisto-Andrew Jackson football game canceled

Add Edisto's scheduled game at home vs. Andrew Jackson Academy to the list of Friday night football cancellations and postponements attributed to COVID-19 protocols. Both Branchville and Denmark-Olar announced cancellations Thursday. Branchville was scheduled to face North Charleston while Denmark-Olar was to host Baptist Hill. Orangeburg Prep has yet to... Read more

South Carolina / thetandd.com

Pough wants fast start against A&M

With games against FBS opponents Clemson and New Mexico State looming on the schedule, South Carolina State head coach has preached the urgency of the Bulldogs opening game against Alabama A&M. The A&M Bulldogs open the season ranked No. 1 in the HBCU media poll after finishing its spring season... Read more

