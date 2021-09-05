CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elizabethtown, KY

Trending local sports in Elizabethtown

Posted by 
Elizabethtown Digest
Elizabethtown Digest
 4 days ago

(ELIZABETHTOWN, KY) Elizabethtown-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Elizabethtown sports. For more stories from the Elizabethtown area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Elizabethtown / thenewsenterprise.com

Central volleyball stays undefeated, hands E’town first loss

Central volleyball stays undefeated, hands E’town first loss

Central Hardin and Elizabethtown volleyball are used to going an extra set or two when the two teams meet on the court. This time around, it was the Lady Bruins who came out on top in the 17th District foes’ first match of the 2021 season. After giving up the... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Elizabethtown / thenewsenterprise.com

Central volleyball stays undefeated, hands E’town first loss

Central volleyball stays undefeated, hands E’town first loss

Central Hardin and Elizabethtown volleyball are used to going an extra set or two when the two teams meet on the court. This time around, it was the Lady Bruins who came out on top in the 17th District foes’ first match of the 2021 season. After giving up the... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Elizabethtown / youtube.com

Elizabethtown vs John Hardin - HS Football 2021 [GAME]

Elizabethtown vs John Hardin - HS Football 2021 [GAME]

KySportsTV CRYPTO http://kysports.tv/token - Game film from the high school football game between the Elizabethtown High School Panthers and the John Hardin High School Bulldogs. For more Etown HS coverage http://kysports.tv/tag/elizabethtown-high-school For more John Hardin HS coverage http://kysports.tv/tag/john-hardin-high-school Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Hardin / thenewsenterprise.com

FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: John beats E’town, Central and LaRue earn wins

FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: John beats E’town, Central and LaRue earn wins

John Hardin football jumped out early and put on a show for the Bulldog faithful, defeating Elizabethtown 39-27 in the team’s first home game of the season. The John Hardin offense got started early after Freddie Arnold intercepted a pass attempt from Panther quarterback Ryder Gregory, setting the Bulldogs up on the Elizabethtown 41-yard line. The Bulldogs ended the drive with a 1-yard quarterback keeper from Devon Rogers to go up 6-0 with 5:39 left in the first quarter. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Elizabethtown Digest

Elizabethtown Digest

Elizabethtown, KY
84
Followers
219
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Elizabethtown Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elizabethtown, KY
Government
Elizabethtown, KY
Sports
City
Elizabethtown, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy