Trending local sports in Elizabethtown

Central volleyball stays undefeated, hands E’town first loss
Central Hardin and Elizabethtown volleyball are used to going an extra set or two when the two teams meet on the court. This time around, it was the Lady Bruins who came out on top in the 17th District foes’ first match of the 2021 season. After giving up the... Read more
Elizabethtown vs John Hardin - HS Football 2021 [GAME]
KySportsTV CRYPTO http://kysports.tv/token - Game film from the high school football game between the Elizabethtown High School Panthers and the John Hardin High School Bulldogs. For more Etown HS coverage http://kysports.tv/tag/elizabethtown-high-school For more John Hardin HS coverage http://kysports.tv/tag/john-hardin-high-school Read more
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: John beats E’town, Central and LaRue earn wins
John Hardin football jumped out early and put on a show for the Bulldog faithful, defeating Elizabethtown 39-27 in the team’s first home game of the season. The John Hardin offense got started early after Freddie Arnold intercepted a pass attempt from Panther quarterback Ryder Gregory, setting the Bulldogs up on the Elizabethtown 41-yard line. The Bulldogs ended the drive with a 1-yard quarterback keeper from Devon Rogers to go up 6-0 with 5:39 left in the first quarter. Read more
