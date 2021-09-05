CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minot, ND

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Minot

Posted by 
Minot Post
Minot Post
 4 days ago

(MINOT, ND) Minot sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Minot sports. For more stories from the Minot area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Minot / youtube.com

🏐 9-2-21 Williston 🆚 Minot Class A Volleyball

🏐 9-2-21 Williston 🆚 Minot Class A Volleyball

🏐 9-2-21 Williston 🆚 Minot Class A Volleyball Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Minot / kxnet.com

Swimming: Minot dominates in first meet of the season

Swimming: Minot dominates in first meet of the season

Minot would get the 135-51 win over Legacy in their season opener. Elsewhere Bismarck falls to Jamestown. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Minot / youtube.com

minot/legacy soccer

minot/legacy soccer

minot/legacy soccer Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Minot / youtube.com

minot swimming

minot swimming

minot swimming Read more

Comments / 0

Minot Post

Minot Post

Minot, ND
48
Followers
216
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Minot Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minot, ND
Minot, ND
Sports
Minot, ND
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy