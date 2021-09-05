CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

The lineup: Sports news in Pine Bluff

Posted by 
Pine Bluff Dispatch
Pine Bluff Dispatch
 4 days ago

(PINE BLUFF, AR) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Pine Bluff area.

For more Pine Bluff sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Pine Bluff

UAPB ready for quick turnaround

UAPB ready for quick turnaround

Just four months after its last game, the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff football team is ready for the quick turnaround. UAPB will embark on the 2021 season at 6 p.m. today at Simmons Bank Field when it hosts longtime rival Lane College. The last time UAPB suited up for a... Read more

Pine Bluff

UAPB Golden Lions taking on Division II Lane Dragons seriously

UAPB Golden Lions taking on Division II Lane Dragons seriously

Lane College last played a football game Nov. 9, 2019, beating Benedict College 30-23 to finish the season on a two-game winning streak. It ended the season 4-6 after starting 2-1. One of those losses was a 45-38 decision on homecoming day at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff -- a game in which Taeyler Porter ran 98 yards for the go-ahead score with 4:23 remaining. Read more

White Hall

White Hall hosts Warren in battle of state title contenders

White Hall hosts Warren in battle of state title contenders

One thing White Hall's Bobby Bolding and Warren's Bo Hembree have in common is the experience of winning a number of state high school football championships. Tonight's game at White Hall's Bulldog Stadium, which kicks off at 7, is a marquee matchup of title contenders and great football minds who have combined for seven championships -- four for Hembree and the Lumberjacks and three for Bolding (one at Stuttgart, two at Pine Bluff). Read more

White Hall

White Hall wallops Warren, 35-0

White Hall wallops Warren, 35-0

WHITE HALL -- The more the Warren Lumberjacks threatened to score in the first half, the more the White Hall Bulldogs caught a break. In the second half, the Bulldogs hardly took a break. Matthew Martinez rushed for a touchdown and threw for another, and Braylon Johnson intercepted two passes. Read more

Pine Bluff Dispatch

Pine Bluff Dispatch

Pine Bluff, AR
With Pine Bluff Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

