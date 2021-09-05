The lineup: Sports news in Pine Bluff

(PINE BLUFF, AR) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Pine Bluff area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Pine Bluff sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

UAPB ready for quick turnaround Just four months after its last game, the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff football team is ready for the quick turnaround. UAPB will embark on the 2021 season at 6 p.m. today at Simmons Bank Field when it hosts longtime rival Lane College. The last time UAPB suited up for a... Read more

LATEST NEWS

UAPB Golden Lions taking on Division II Lane Dragons seriously Lane College last played a football game Nov. 9, 2019, beating Benedict College 30-23 to finish the season on a two-game winning streak. It ended the season 4-6 after starting 2-1. One of those losses was a 45-38 decision on homecoming day at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff -- a game in which Taeyler Porter ran 98 yards for the go-ahead score with 4:23 remaining. Read more

TOP VIEWED

White Hall hosts Warren in battle of state title contenders One thing White Hall's Bobby Bolding and Warren's Bo Hembree have in common is the experience of winning a number of state high school football championships. Tonight's game at White Hall's Bulldog Stadium, which kicks off at 7, is a marquee matchup of title contenders and great football minds who have combined for seven championships -- four for Hembree and the Lumberjacks and three for Bolding (one at Stuttgart, two at Pine Bluff). Read more

TRENDING NOW