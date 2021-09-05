Trending lifestyle headlines in Sebring

(SEBRING, FL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

1032 Greenway Terrace Sebring, FL 33876 Susan Farley - Sebring Office 3 beds 2 baths For more information: http://www.bhhsfloridaproperties.com/mls=JCR282478?s=ImprevFeed Published on: September 3, 2021 Read more

Monoclonal antibody therapy available in county SEBRING — Monoclonal antibody therapy could have a significant impact in the battle against COVID-19. It is used in patients who test positive for the virus and have the potential to become seriously ill and hospitalized because of certain comorbidities. Monoclonal therapy is available in Highlands County at AdventHealth Sebring and Highlands Regional Medical Center. Read more

These dogs provide therapy for crime victims SEBRING — If a child witnesses violence in the home and deputies are called to the scene, that child will probably meet Stella, a Weimaraner mix. If a young family loses a home in a fire, Trey – a Pembroke Welsh corgi – might show up with a reverend in tow. Read more

