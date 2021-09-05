CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Galveston

Posted by 
Galveston Digest
Galveston Digest
 4 days ago

(GALVESTON, TX) Life in Galveston has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Galveston area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Galveston / advocatemag.com

Preston Hollow neighbor to spend $100 million on Galveston hotel

A Preston Hollow neighbor bought Galveston’s Hotel Galvez & Spa in May for about $50 million. When renovations are complete, he expects to have spend over $100 million. That neighbor is Mark Wyant, the CEO and owner of Seawall Hospitality LLC. Wyant renamed the 110-year-old property along Seawall Boulevard the... Read more

Galveston / youtube.com

TIMELAPSE: 2021 AIA Sandcastle Competition at East Beach in Galveston, Texas | VisitGalveston.com

The annual AIA Sandcastle Competition at Galveston's East Beach was a great success. Check out this timelapse video from the event and check out more details about the event at https://www.visitgalveston.com/events/annual-events/aia-sandcastle-competition/. Want to visit Galveston Island? Get itinerary inspiration on our brand-new website VisitGalveston.com! Like, comment and subscribe if you #LoveGalveston. Read more

California / castleinsider.com

Disney Wonder to Resume Sailing from California starting in October

Disney Cruise Line s Disney Wonder is returning to the West Coast. Disney Cruise Line is planning to resume sailings for the Disney Wonder on Oct. 1, 2021. These include California sailings, as well as the Panama Canal Sailing on Nov. 5, 2021. Galveston, Texas sailings will be announced at a later date. For the Panama Canal sailing, please note that all Guests, regardless of age, must be fully... Read more

Galveston / thepostnewspaper.net

BEACH PATROL HAS PRIDE IN BEING GUARDIANS OF GALVESTON

It looks like it’s just another day at the beach and while it is a day at the beach, a lifeguard is not on the beach to have fun. Though they do for the most part enjoy their jobs, but they also know their skills and attention can make the difference between life and death. Read more

Galveston Digest

Galveston Digest

Galveston, TX
With Galveston Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

