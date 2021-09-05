Your Roseburg lifestyle news

(ROSEBURG, OR) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Roseburg, from fashion updates to viral videos.

August was Oregon’s third-deadliest month for COVID-19; might September be worse? August’s toll included a 67-year-old school board member and civic pillar in Tillamook; a 19-year-old woman in Union County; a 78-year-old Portland man; and a patient in Roseburg who died waiting for a bed to open up in an overloaded intensive care unit. They were among at least 378 people... Read more

Say farewell to Summer in Roseburg Oregon ~ Plan your end of summer escape Say farewell to summer in Roseburg, Oregon. Explore the Umpqua Valley from C.H. Bailey House Bed and Breakfast. Wildlife Safari | Where you are captive, and they roam free!. As the mornings and nights become cooler, the wild animals at Wildlife Safari are more active and animated and often will venture right up to your car for a close. Their Cheetah Breeding Program is America’s most successful. Read more

Help available for veterans struggling with emotional impact of Afghanistan withdrawal The 20-year war in Afghanistan was brought to a close this week, and that’s brought up some issues for veteran patients of multiple past wars. But so far the Roseburg VA Medical Center has been hearing that from patients already in treatment there, Acting Public Affairs Officer Traci Palmer said Wednesday. Read more

