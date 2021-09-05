CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Bend, WI

The lineup: Sports news in West Bend

Posted by 
West Bend Bulletin
West Bend Bulletin
 4 days ago

(WEST BEND, WI) West Bend sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in West Bend sports. For more stories from the West Bend area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
West Bend / racinecountyeye.com

Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran stonewalls West Bend West 5-0

Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran stonewalls West Bend West 5-0

Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran corralled West Bend West’s offense and never let go to fuel a 5-0 victory in a Wisconsin boys soccer matchup. Neither defense permitted goals in the first half, leaving the score 0-0 at first half. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
West Bend / racinecountyeye.com

Defensive dominance: Mequon Homestead stymies West Bend East 12-0

Defensive dominance: Mequon Homestead stymies West Bend East 12-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Mequon Homestead blank West Bend East 12-0 on September 2 in Wisconsin boys high school soccer action. Defense ruled the first half as Mequon Homestead and West Bend East were both scoreless. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
West Bend / racinecountyeye.com

Powerhouse performance: Mequon Homestead roars to big win over West Bend East 35-9

Powerhouse performance: Mequon Homestead roars to big win over West Bend East 35-9

Mequon Homestead offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling West Bend East with an all-around effort during this 35-9 victory in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on September 3. The third quarter gave Mequon Homestead a 21-9 lead over West Bend East. The Highlanders’ offense moved to a 14-9... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Grafton / racinecountyeye.com

Grafton pushes the mute button on West Bend West 1-0

Grafton pushes the mute button on West Bend West 1-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Grafton’s 1-0 beating of West Bend West in Wisconsin boys soccer on September 2. Both teams were shutout in the first half. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream,... Read more

Comments / 0

West Bend Bulletin

West Bend Bulletin

West Bend, WI
62
Followers
221
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With West Bend Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
West Bend, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
West Bend, WI
Government
West Bend, WI
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy