The lineup: Sports news in West Bend

(WEST BEND, WI) West Bend sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in West Bend sports. For more stories from the West Bend area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran stonewalls West Bend West 5-0 Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran corralled West Bend West’s offense and never let go to fuel a 5-0 victory in a Wisconsin boys soccer matchup. Neither defense permitted goals in the first half, leaving the score 0-0 at first half. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Defensive dominance: Mequon Homestead stymies West Bend East 12-0 A suffocating defensive performance helped Mequon Homestead blank West Bend East 12-0 on September 2 in Wisconsin boys high school soccer action. Defense ruled the first half as Mequon Homestead and West Bend East were both scoreless. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Powerhouse performance: Mequon Homestead roars to big win over West Bend East 35-9 Mequon Homestead offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling West Bend East with an all-around effort during this 35-9 victory in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on September 3. The third quarter gave Mequon Homestead a 21-9 lead over West Bend East. The Highlanders’ offense moved to a 14-9... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE