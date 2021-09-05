CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, WA

Longview sports lineup: What’s trending

Longview News Flash
 4 days ago

(LONGVIEW, WA) Longview sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Longview sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Kelso / tdn.com

Ready for some football? Fall Friday night lights return to the area tonight

Ready for some football? Fall Friday night lights return to the area tonight

Happy Friday. It’s football season. The counter of days until high school games begin officially hit zero this past midnight, meaning it’s just a matter of hours after that last sleep as the morning drags on to afternoon, with 7 p.m. kick-offs looming like the light at the end of the tunnel of the offseason. Read more

Kelso / columbian.com

Kelso wins a defensive battle over W.F. West 7-0

Kelso wins a defensive battle over W.F. West 7-0

Colby Cooper scored on a 23-yard jet sweep in the first quarter for the only offense the Hilanders would need in Chehalis for a 7-0 win over W.F. West. Cooper also had an interception in the second half to highlight a stellar effort by the Kelso defense. W.F. West’s crossed Kelso’s 30 yard line midway through the fourth quarter, but could not score. Read more

Kelso / tdn.com

Ready for some football? Fall Friday night lights return to the area tonight

Ready for some football? Fall Friday night lights return to the area tonight

Happy Friday. It’s football season. The counter of days until high school games begin officially hit zero this past midnight, meaning it’s just a matter of hours after that last sleep as the morning drags on to afternoon, with 7 p.m. kick-offs looming like the light at the end of the tunnel of the offseason. Read more

Castle Rock / columbian.com

Chance Naugle runs for three touchdowns in Castle Rock's 38-20 win over Mark Morris

Chance Naugle runs for three touchdowns in Castle Rock’s 38-20 win over Mark Morris

Quarterback Chance Naugle had three first-half touchdown runs as the Rockets rode a hot first quarter to victory in Longview. Naugle’s 55-yard touchdown run was followed by a 1-yard sneak, giving Castle Rock a 22-0 first-quarter lead. He also connected with Lane Partridge for a 13-yard pass to open the scoring. Read more

With Longview News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

