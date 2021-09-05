Longview sports lineup: What’s trending

(LONGVIEW, WA) Longview sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Ready for some football? Fall Friday night lights return to the area tonight Happy Friday. It’s football season. The counter of days until high school games begin officially hit zero this past midnight, meaning it’s just a matter of hours after that last sleep as the morning drags on to afternoon, with 7 p.m. kick-offs looming like the light at the end of the tunnel of the offseason. Read more

Kelso wins a defensive battle over W.F. West 7-0 Colby Cooper scored on a 23-yard jet sweep in the first quarter for the only offense the Hilanders would need in Chehalis for a 7-0 win over W.F. West. Cooper also had an interception in the second half to highlight a stellar effort by the Kelso defense. W.F. West’s crossed Kelso’s 30 yard line midway through the fourth quarter, but could not score. Read more

