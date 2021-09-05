Longview sports lineup: What’s trending
(LONGVIEW, WA)
We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Longview sports stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
Ready for some football? Fall Friday night lights return to the area tonight
Happy Friday. It’s football season. The counter of days until high school games begin officially hit zero this past midnight, meaning it’s just a matter of hours after that last sleep as the morning drags on to afternoon, with 7 p.m. kick-offs looming like the light at the end of the tunnel of the offseason. Read more
Kelso wins a defensive battle over W.F. West 7-0
Colby Cooper scored on a 23-yard jet sweep in the first quarter for the only offense the Hilanders would need in Chehalis for a 7-0 win over W.F. West. Cooper also had an interception in the second half to highlight a stellar effort by the Kelso defense. W.F. West’s crossed Kelso’s 30 yard line midway through the fourth quarter, but could not score. Read more
Chance Naugle runs for three touchdowns in Castle Rock’s 38-20 win over Mark Morris
Quarterback Chance Naugle had three first-half touchdown runs as the Rockets rode a hot first quarter to victory in Longview. Naugle’s 55-yard touchdown run was followed by a 1-yard sneak, giving Castle Rock a 22-0 first-quarter lead. He also connected with Lane Partridge for a 13-yard pass to open the scoring. Read more
