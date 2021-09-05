What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Twin Falls

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Twin Falls / newsradio1310.com

Oh No, One of My Favorite Parks in Twin Falls is Closed

I've talked and written about the many parks around Twin Falls quite a few times. I have a big family, and with four kids I need them to be outdoors probably more than they think they need to not be in my house. We rely on the variety of great parks around town to keep them entertained. But, one of our favorites, and a classic in Twin Falls, is now closed. Temporarily, thank goodness. Read more

Twin Falls / kool965.com

Veterinary Technology Building Open at College of Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The new Veterinary Technology building is now complete at the College of Southern Idaho campus in Twin Falls. The new building hosted an open house Friday and gave a look at the newest facility on campus. For years the Veterinary Technology program has operated off-campus. With the new building the program joins the rest of programs on the CSI campus. The building is located on the northeast corner next to the CSI Eldon Evans Expo Center on North College Road. The ribbon cutting is set for 5:30 p.m Friday (Sept 3) and will stay open until 7:30 p.m. for the public to tour. Read more

Twin Falls / 983thesnake.com

Bands at the Bridge in Twin Falls Bringing Mental Health Awareness and Hope

In recent years it has become more acceptable to talk about your mental health. People seem more open to sharing their feelings and struggles. And, equally as important is that people are open to listening and supporting those who are having issues. Schools in Idaho are now offering free counseling to students and family members. Read more

Twin Falls / kmvt.com

Medical officers discuss COVID surge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The COVID positivity rate is out of control, and major Idaho hospitals are at or near ICU capacity, due to the Delta Variant surge, changes in social behavior, and lack of vaccination. On Thursday, medical officers from Saint Lukes’s, Saint Alphonsus, and West Valley announced... Read more

