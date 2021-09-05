CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton sports lineup: What's trending

(PRINCETON, NJ) Princeton sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Princeton sports. For more stories from the Princeton area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Princeton / trentonian.com

Back for one last season, Jeremiah Tyler ready to lead Princeton football

Back for one last season, Jeremiah Tyler ready to lead Princeton football

PRINCETON — Jeremiah Tyler could have easily just finished his first NFL training camp right about now, but the way his Princeton University football career would have ended in the midst of a global pandemic didn't sit right in the pit of his stomach. Instead, Tyler put his NFL dream...

Princeton / scarletknights.com

Men’s Soccer Tops Princeton in 3rd Consecutive Shutout

Men’s Soccer Tops Princeton in 3rd Consecutive Shutout

PRINCETON, N.J. – Rutgers men's soccer (2-0-1) entered rare territory in a 1-0 shutout at Princeton (0-1-0) Friday evening at a packed Sherrerd Field. Goalkeeper Oren Asher's seven saves led to the Scarlet Knight's third consecutive clean sheet to start the season, the first time that's happened "On the Banks" since Alexi Lalas and the NCAA Championship runner-up squad did it in 1990.

Princeton / trentonian.com

Princeton U. field hockey returning from layoff against nation’s top teams

Princeton U. field hockey returning from layoff against nation’s top teams

There's no more taking shots at silhouettes to get back in the groove after an 18-month layoff for the Princeton field hockey team. Despite having not played since November 2019, the No. 13 Tigers are starting the season with four teams that are among the best in the nation. "It...

Princeton / onthebanks.com

Rutgers men’s soccer beats Princeton 1-0 for third straight shutout

Rutgers men’s soccer beats Princeton 1-0 for third straight shutout

Rutgers men's soccer (2-0-1) earned an important road victory against state rival Princeton on Friday night in front of a full capacity crowd at Sherrerd Field. The Scarlet Knights won 1-0 as a Cole Sotack cross in the 56th minute was deflected into the net for the lone score in the game. Goalkeeper Oren Asher made seven saves in the victory for his third shutout in as many games this fall. The Scarlet Knights have now opened the season with three consecutive shutouts for the first time since the 1990 Alexi Lalas led team that made the NCAA Tournament finals.

