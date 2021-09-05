Princeton sports lineup: What’s trending
Back for one last season, Jeremiah Tyler ready to lead Princeton football
PRINCETON — Jeremiah Tyler could have easily just finished his first NFL training camp right about now, but the way his Princeton University football career would have ended in the midst of a global pandemic didn’t sit right in the pit of his stomach. Instead, Tyler put his NFL dream... Read more
Princeton U. field hockey returning from layoff against nation’s top teams
There’s no more taking shots at silhouettes to get back in the groove after an 18-month layoff for the Princeton field hockey team. Despite having not played since November 2019, the No. 13 Tigers are starting the season with four teams that are among the best in the nation. “It... Read more
Rutgers men’s soccer beats Princeton 1-0 for third straight shutout
Rutgers men’s soccer (2-0-1) earned an important road victory against state rival Princeton on Friday night in front of a full capacity crowd at Sherrerd Field. The Scarlet Knights won 1-0 as a Cole Sotack cross in the 56th minute was deflected into the net for the lone score in the game. Goalkeeper Oren Asher made seven saves in the victory for his third shutout in as many games this fall. The Scarlet Knights have now opened the season with three consecutive shutouts for the first time since the 1990 Alexi Lalas led team that made the NCAA Tournament finals. Read more
