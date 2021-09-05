CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sierra Vista, AZ

Sierra Vista sports digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Sierra Vista Journal
Sierra Vista Journal
 4 days ago

(SIERRA VISTA, AZ) Sierra Vista sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Sierra Vista sports. For more stories from the Sierra Vista area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Sierra Vista / myheraldreview.com

Colts suffer tough five-set loss to Mountain View

SIERRA VISTA — The Buena Colts volleyball team kicked off their season on Aug. 31 with a home match against Marana Mountain View. Though the Colts fought hard, they fell three sets to two against Mountain View. Buena won the first set 25-22, lost the second 14-25, won the third 25-19 and lost the fourth 23-25 before dropping the fifth 12-15.

Sierra Vista / myheraldreview.com

Cochise soccer wins big in front of Sierra Vista crowd

SIERRA VISTA — A crowd estimated at 100-150 was in attendance Tuesday night as the Cochise College women's soccer team beat Gateway Community College 5-1 at Cyr Park. The win was the second straight for Cochise, which improved to 2-1 on the season.

Sierra Vista / myheraldreview.com

Sierra Vista / myheraldreview.com

