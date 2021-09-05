CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Trending sports headlines in Mt Pleasant

Posted by 
Mt Pleasant Daily
Mt Pleasant Daily
 4 days ago

(MT PLEASANT, MI) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Mt Pleasant area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Mt Pleasant sports. For more stories from the Mt Pleasant area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Shepherd / ourmidland.com

Shepherd pulls away late to beat Beaverton in football

Shepherd pulls away late to beat Beaverton in football

Shepherd scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to beat Beaverton 26-7 in Jack Pine Conference football on Thursday night. Thanks to Travis Ficek's 8-yard touchdown run and Alex Killian's extra point in the second quarter, the Beavers led 7-6 going into the fourth quarter. But the Bluejays took the... Read more

Mt Pleasant / cmuchippewas.com

Ready For Some Football?

Ready For Some Football?

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – Just when things seemed to be at least trending back to normal, there is a twist. The Central Michigan football team is set to open the 2021 season on Saturday (4 p.m. ET) at Missouri. It marks the beginning of coach Jim McElwain's third year in charge of the program. Read more

Mt Pleasant / cmuchippewas.com

Mt Pleasant / cmuchippewas.com

Volleyball Sweeps On Opening Day Of Home Tourney

Volleyball Sweeps On Opening Day Of Home Tourney

CMU (3-2) is scheduled to close the invitational on Saturday (3:30 p.m.) against Youngstown State. "I really like where we were at as a team tonight, being aggressive," CMU Mike Gawlik said. "We're working on doing that so when we get to (Mid-American Conference) play, we're in a better position to score points." Read more

