Sports wrap: Morristown

East takes down Jeff County in five sets to remain undefeated in district DANDRIDGE — The Morristown East Lady Hurricanes were taken to five sets for the first time this season by the Jefferson County Lady Patriots; however, the Lady ‘Canes showed resilience in the end for the victory on the road. Jefferson County, again without three of its starters, gave the Lady... Read more

Crockett grinds out tough victory over Morristown West JONESBOROUGH — The play wasn’t pretty, but when the final horn sounded, the scoreboard was a thing of beauty. David Crockett’s football team rode workhorse Brenden Reid and a stubborn defense to a 15-10 win over visiting Morristown West in Friday’s Region 1-5A opener for both teams. Reid had 25... Read more

Indians pile up 454 yards in Region 1-6A win over Hurricanes MORRISTOWN — Two efficient quarterbacks, three receivers with touchdown catches, four effective running backs and five interceptions by the defense added up to one big win for the Dobyns-Bennett football team. Quarterbacks Jake Carson and Noah Blankenship combined for 317 passing yards in the Indians’ 43-7 rout of Morristown East... Read more

