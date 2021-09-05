CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, TN

Sports wrap: Morristown

Morristown Journal
Morristown Journal
 4 days ago

(MORRISTOWN, TN) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Morristown area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Morristown sports. For more stories from the Morristown area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

DANDRIDGE — The Morristown East Lady Hurricanes were taken to five sets for the first time this season by the Jefferson County Lady Patriots; however, the Lady ‘Canes showed resilience in the end for the victory on the road. Jefferson County, again without three of its starters, gave the Lady... Read more

JONESBOROUGH — The play wasn’t pretty, but when the final horn sounded, the scoreboard was a thing of beauty. David Crockett’s football team rode workhorse Brenden Reid and a stubborn defense to a 15-10 win over visiting Morristown West in Friday’s Region 1-5A opener for both teams. Reid had 25... Read more

MORRISTOWN — Two efficient quarterbacks, three receivers with touchdown catches, four effective running backs and five interceptions by the defense added up to one big win for the Dobyns-Bennett football team. Quarterbacks Jake Carson and Noah Blankenship combined for 317 passing yards in the Indians’ 43-7 rout of Morristown East... Read more

DANDRIDGE — The Morristown East Lady Hurricanes were taken to five sets for the first time this season by the Jefferson County Lady Patriots; however, the Lady ‘Canes showed resilience in the end for the victory on the road. Jefferson County, again without three of its starters, gave the Lady... Read more

