Top Hutchinson sports news

'One match at a time': Young Hutchinson Community College volleyball team poised to return to elite level There are only two returning players for the Hutchinson Blue Dragons volleyball team. The Dragons are a young team. Thirteen freshman occupy the majority of the squad, seven of those being under 5-foot-10. But in her second season as head coach, Delice Downing is looking to lift the Blue Dragons... Read more

Competitive Drive: Former Maize South football star finds home on national champion team in Hutchinson HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – It wasn’t hard for Hutchinson Community College to feel like home for Maize South’s three-year starting quarterback, Colin Shields. “It’s made the adjustment to college pretty easy just with my family only being 40 minutes away,” said Shields. The short drive isn’t the only reason why... Read more

LIVE TV: Hutchinson Salthawk Football vs Valley Center HUTCHINSON, Kan.-The Hutchinson Salthawks open the 2021 by hosting the Valley Center Hornets tonight at Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson. Catch all the action on KWBW Radio 1450am/98.5fm and right here on hutchpost.com. The Kansas Kickoff Show will start at 6pm followed by the Salthawk Football Pregame Show from 6:30pm up until the kickoff at 7pm. Read more

