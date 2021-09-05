CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Fort Walton Beach

Fort Walton Beach Post
Fort Walton Beach Post
 4 days ago

(FORT WALTON BEACH, FL) Life in Fort Walton Beach has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we're committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's what people are talking about in your area.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Crestview / crestviewbulletin.com

CRETVIEW — Walmart will be closed until Sunday morning as part of an effort to sanitize the store amid a nationwide increase in COVID cases. "As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic," a statement from Walmart's corporate office said. "In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our Crestview store location at 3351 S. Ferdon Blvd. at 2 p.m. (Friday) as part of a company-initiated program."

yea, they are gonna clean it alright....turn it into a FEMA Camp !!! lets see what happens when the "cleaning is done"......#wake#up#people!!!!!

something is not adding up. why would they need to restock, unless they had to get rid of what they already had but why

Destin / thedestinlog.com

For the second year in a row, the Destin Seafood Festival has been canceled. "Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the logistical challenges and responsibilities of bringing tens of thousands of people together safely, we felt obligated to cancel this year's event," Jim Green, spokesman for the organizers of the event, wrote in an email.

Destin / nwfdailynews.com

The Destin Chamber Trustee members are celebrating and thanking local first responders with a free cookout from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at Destin Fire Station No. 9, 848 Airport Road. They will be grilling hamburgers and hot dogs. All police officers, firefighters, medical personnel, beach safety, EMS...

Florida / masscentral.com

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the opening of monoclonal antibody treatment sites at the Bay County Fairgrounds in Panama City and the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach. These sites both have the ability to serve more than 300 patients per day and will be open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fort Walton Beach Post

Fort Walton Beach Post

Fort Walton Beach, FL
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

