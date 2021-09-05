Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Fort Walton Beach

(FORT WALTON BEACH, FL) Life in Fort Walton Beach has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Crestview Walmart closing temporarily for COVID sanitization, restocking CRETVIEW — Walmart will be closed until Sunday morning as part of an effort to sanitize the store amid a nationwide increase in COVID cases. "As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic," a statement from Walmart's corporate office said. "In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our Crestview store location at 3351 S. Ferdon Blvd. at 2 p.m. (Friday) as part of a company-initiated program." Read more

Destin Seafood Festival canceled for second straight year because of COVID-19 pandemic For the second year in a row, the Destin Seafood Festival has been canceled. "Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the logistical challenges and responsibilities of bringing tens of thousands of people together safely, we felt obligated to cancel this year’s event,” Jim Green, spokesman for the organizers of the event, wrote in an email. Read more

Destin Chamber Trustees to honor first responders with free cookout The Destin Chamber Trustee members are celebrating and thanking local first responders with a free cookout from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at Destin Fire Station No. 9, 848 Airport Road. They will be grilling hamburgers and hot dogs. All police officers, firefighters, medical personnel, beach safety, EMS... Read more

