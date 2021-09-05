What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Titusville

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

Titusville Today
 4 days ago

(TITUSVILLE, FL) Life in Titusville has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Brevard County / clickorlando.com

Brevard County girl, 16, in ICU with COVID pneumonia, mother says

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Brevard County mother shared images Thursday of what her daughter’s fight against COVID-19 look like. Abby Chenoweth, 16, is in the ICU at Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital with COVID pneumonia in both lungs, according to her mother. ‘’Probably one of the hardest things I’ve went through,”... Read more

Comments
avatar

Very sorry to hear this and prayers for the family 🙏 My daughter 14 got Mono Epstein Barr Virus she was one of the very very few that ended up with a rare disease HLH triggered by this virus . She had less than 20 percent survival . Today she is 25 and a college graduate. What I’m saying is there are rare case with every virus . I know several in the oncology ward at Arnold Palmer ward that had cancer lymphoma triggered from mono Epstein Barr virus . Any virus can trigger horrific symptoms but they are rare . Today anything to do with Covid will get attention with the young .

4 likes

avatar

How about was she vaccinated ? it does make the smytoms alot lighter so sorry 🙏

Brevard County / youtube.com

Brevard County 16-year-old in ICU fighting COVID-19

Florida / orlandoattractions.com

Take a Mural Tour on Florida’s Space Coast

Take a Mural Tour on Florida’s Space Coast

Downtown Districts across the Space Coast double as a canvas for local and nationally acclaimed artists. While you’re enjoying your Space Coast Vacation, take some time to adventure on a self-guided mural tour through our historic cities. You’ll see some breathtaking art while cruising our streets and learning more about Space Coast culture. No matter where you’re staying there’s an art to see on the Space Coast! Read more

Brevard County / spacecoastdaily.com

St. Francis Reflections Lifestage Care Renewed as Level Five Partner of ‘We Honor Veterans’

BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – St. Francis Reflections Lifestage Care is proud to announce it has been renewed as a Level Five Partner with We Honor Veterans, a program of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization. The Level Five recognition demonstrates a high level of commitment to Veteran-centric... Read more

With Titusville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

