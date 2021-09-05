Lifestyle wrap: Klamath Falls

(KLAMATH FALLS, OR) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Klamath Basin News, Friday, Sept. 3 – Sky Lakes Medical On Surge Status, Another 45 Cases Reported Overnight; KCSD Holds Town Hall Meetings To Answer Questions & Exchange Ideas With Families The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Read more

Klamath Falls Air National Guard members deployed to Eugene-Springfield KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Dozens of local Air National Guard members were deployed to hospitals in the Springfield-Eugene area to help deal with the COVID-19 surge. 50 airmen from the 173rd Fighter Wing based at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls were activated on September 1 to assist with logistical support for hospitals. Read more

Klamath County Public Health attains national accreditation KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) recently was granted national accreditation by the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB). KCPH joins the Oregon Health Authority and 14 other local public health departments in Oregon by garnering this honor. Accreditation, which is valid for five years before the need for reaccreditation, means: Read more

