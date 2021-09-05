CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Lifestyle wrap: Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls News Beat
Klamath Falls News Beat
 4 days ago

(KLAMATH FALLS, OR) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Oregon / basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Friday, Sept. 3 – Sky Lakes Medical On Surge Status, Another 45 Cases Reported Overnight; KCSD Holds Town Hall Meetings To Answer Questions & Exchange Ideas With Families

Klamath Basin News, Friday, Sept. 3 – Sky Lakes Medical On Surge Status, Another 45 Cases Reported Overnight; KCSD Holds Town Hall Meetings To Answer Questions & Exchange Ideas With Families

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Read more

Comments
avatar

you think it's bad now, wait until half of the staff quits or gets fired because they won't vaccinate

Klamath Falls / kobi5.com

Klamath Falls Air National Guard members deployed to Eugene-Springfield

Klamath Falls Air National Guard members deployed to Eugene-Springfield

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Dozens of local Air National Guard members were deployed to hospitals in the Springfield-Eugene area to help deal with the COVID-19 surge. 50 airmen from the 173rd Fighter Wing based at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls were activated on September 1 to assist with logistical support for hospitals. Read more

Klamath County / klamathalerts.com

Klamath County Public Health attains national accreditation

Klamath County Public Health attains national accreditation

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) recently was granted national accreditation by the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB). KCPH joins the Oregon Health Authority and 14 other local public health departments in Oregon by garnering this honor. Accreditation, which is valid for five years before the need for reaccreditation, means: Read more

Klamath Falls News Beat

Klamath Falls News Beat

With Klamath Falls News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

