Sports wrap: Grand Island

(GRAND ISLAND, NE) Grand Island-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Grand Island sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

City football preview: Banged-up Vikings face Gering in home opener Last week’s season-opening loss to Bennington wasn’t just a rough outing for Northwest on the scoreboard. The Vikings also exited that 45-20 defeat at far less than 100%. “Between a couple injuries and that sickness — just that cough and cold and stuff like that — we’re very banged up,” Northwest coach Kevin Stein said. “But it’ll be better for us in the long run.” Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

GICC too hot to handle for St. Cecilia in four-set loss A sweltering gym and an even hotter opponent proved too hot for St. Cecilia volleyball to handle in its four-set loss to Grand Island Central Catholic 25-13, 24-26, 25-19, 25-9, Thursday night in St. Cecilia’s gym. Spotting its undefeated opponents several inches in height on the court, the Hawkettes nevertheless... Read more

TRENDING NOW

State Fair: J-Tech Interview, Jason Cieslik GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Jason Cieslik with J-Tech joined us to talk about a special guest they were having at their booth and their partnership with the Huskers. Cieslik also talked about their home base in Lincoln and how they've grown over the years. Read more

TOP VIEWED