CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Island, NE

Sports wrap: Grand Island

Posted by 
Grand Island News Flash
Grand Island News Flash
 4 days ago

(GRAND ISLAND, NE) Grand Island-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Grand Island sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Grand Island / theindependent.com

City football preview: Banged-up Vikings face Gering in home opener

City football preview: Banged-up Vikings face Gering in home opener

Last week’s season-opening loss to Bennington wasn’t just a rough outing for Northwest on the scoreboard. The Vikings also exited that 45-20 defeat at far less than 100%. “Between a couple injuries and that sickness — just that cough and cold and stuff like that — we’re very banged up,” Northwest coach Kevin Stein said. “But it’ll be better for us in the long run.” Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Grand Island / hastingstribune.com

GICC too hot to handle for St. Cecilia in four-set loss

GICC too hot to handle for St. Cecilia in four-set loss

A sweltering gym and an even hotter opponent proved too hot for St. Cecilia volleyball to handle in its four-set loss to Grand Island Central Catholic 25-13, 24-26, 25-19, 25-9, Thursday night in St. Cecilia’s gym. Spotting its undefeated opponents several inches in height on the court, the Hawkettes nevertheless... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Grand Island / nebraska.tv

State Fair: J-Tech Interview, Jason Cieslik

State Fair: J-Tech Interview, Jason Cieslik

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Jason Cieslik with J-Tech joined us to talk about a special guest they were having at their booth and their partnership with the Huskers. Cieslik also talked about their home base in Lincoln and how they've grown over the years. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Grand Island / foxnebraska.com

State Fair: CCC interview - Dr. Matt Gotschall, CCC President

State Fair: CCC interview - Dr. Matt Gotschall, CCC President

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Enrollment at CCC is up this year compared to last, and the college is still out recruiting. To talk about the CCC experience across Nebraska, CCC President Dr. Matt Gotschall sat down with NTVs Good Life. Read more

Comments / 0

Grand Island News Flash

Grand Island News Flash

Grand Island, NE
78
Followers
223
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Grand Island News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Island, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Grand Island, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
Grand Island, NE
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy