What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Lumberton

(LUMBERTON, NC) Life in Lumberton has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

'None of us signed up for this': Lumberton hospital struggles with crush of COVID patients Lumberton, N.C. — Robeson County has the lowest coronavirus vaccination rate in North Carolina, and its main hospital has been overrun with COVID-19 patients for weeks. Of the 53 COVID-19 patients in UNC Health Southeastern in Lumberton on Thursday, only two had been vaccinated, officials said. None of the seven patients in the intensive care unit had been vaccinated. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

General surgeon joins Southeastern Surgical Clinic staff LUMBERTON — A general surgeon that specializes in gastroenterology and advanced endoscopy procedures has joined Southeastern Surgical Cl Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

ICU nurse says staff trying to hold on as unvaccinated people flood Lumberton hospital Robeson County has the lowest coronavirus vaccination rate in North Carolina, and its main hospital has been overrun with COVID-19 patients for weeks. Read more

LOCAL PICK