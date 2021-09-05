CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Lumberton

Lumberton News Beat
'None of us signed up for this': Lumberton hospital struggles with crush of COVID patients

Lumberton, N.C. — Robeson County has the lowest coronavirus vaccination rate in North Carolina, and its main hospital has been overrun with COVID-19 patients for weeks. Of the 53 COVID-19 patients in UNC Health Southeastern in Lumberton on Thursday, only two had been vaccinated, officials said. None of the seven patients in the intensive care unit had been vaccinated. Read more

Also, another reason the hospitals are supposedly overcrowded is because they can only have so many patients per nurse/dr. Hospitals are short staffed because some are being laid off due to not getting vaccine. So I don’t want to hear about staffing shortages. Administrators brought this on themselves.

All the rooms there aren’t taken up by Covid patients though, there’s others there that have other complications. I feel bad for everyone. We need to be praying God intervenes, because as I recall prayers still work!

General surgeon joins Southeastern Surgical Clinic staff

LUMBERTON — A general surgeon that specializes in gastroenterology and advanced endoscopy procedures has joined Southeastern Surgical Cl Read more

ICU nurse says staff trying to hold on as unvaccinated people flood Lumberton hospital

Robeson County has the lowest coronavirus vaccination rate in North Carolina, and its main hospital has been overrun with COVID-19 patients for weeks. Read more

Lumberton hospital postpones most elective surgeries

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — UNC Health Southeastern has postponed most elective surgeries that require hospitalizations due to the "high demand for hospital beds due to the recent COVID-19 surge, effective Thursday, September 2," according to a news release. The release said surgeries and procedures that will not be postponed include... Read more

POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

