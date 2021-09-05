What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Lumberton
'None of us signed up for this': Lumberton hospital struggles with crush of COVID patients
Lumberton, N.C. — Robeson County has the lowest coronavirus vaccination rate in North Carolina, and its main hospital has been overrun with COVID-19 patients for weeks. Of the 53 COVID-19 patients in UNC Health Southeastern in Lumberton on Thursday, only two had been vaccinated, officials said. None of the seven patients in the intensive care unit had been vaccinated. Read more
Also, another reason the hospitals are supposedly overcrowded is because they can only have so many patients per nurse/dr. Hospitals are short staffed because some are being laid off due to not getting vaccine. So I don’t want to hear about staffing shortages. Administrators brought this on themselves.
All the rooms there aren’t taken up by Covid patients though, there’s others there that have other complications. I feel bad for everyone. We need to be praying God intervenes, because as I recall prayers still work!
General surgeon joins Southeastern Surgical Clinic staff
LUMBERTON — A general surgeon that specializes in gastroenterology and advanced endoscopy procedures has joined Southeastern Surgical Cl Read more
ICU nurse says staff trying to hold on as unvaccinated people flood Lumberton hospital
Robeson County has the lowest coronavirus vaccination rate in North Carolina, and its main hospital has been overrun with COVID-19 patients for weeks. Read more
Lumberton hospital postpones most elective surgeries
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — UNC Health Southeastern has postponed most elective surgeries that require hospitalizations due to the "high demand for hospital beds due to the recent COVID-19 surge, effective Thursday, September 2," according to a news release. The release said surgeries and procedures that will not be postponed include... Read more