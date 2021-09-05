CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Pass, TX

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Eagle Pass

Posted by 
Eagle Pass News Flash
Eagle Pass News Flash
 4 days ago

(EAGLE PASS, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Eagle Pass, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Eagle Pass area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Texas / epbusinessjournal.com

Abortion ban, permitless carry, elections bill: The week that solidified Texas' hard right turn after the 2020 election

Abortion ban, permitless carry, elections bill: The week that solidified Texas’ hard right turn after the 2020 election

“Abortion ban, permitless carry, elections bill: The week that solidified Texas’ hard right turn after the 2020 election” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for... Read more

Texas / abc13.com

Gov. Abbott extends emergency SNAP benefits for September with help from Texas agency

Gov. Abbott extends emergency SNAP benefits for September with help from Texas agency

Is your household still struggling from the pandemic? Abbott extended the benefits with $286 million going out this month. Read more

Comments
avatar

only because the mistake he made with unemployment. He knows he is close to the door. Worst governor ever.

39 likes 7 dislikes 11 replies

avatar

It helps SENIORS that only get 19.00 a month & can't work. They should get the extra 300.00 a month. One day all people will grow old. Good luck.

38 likes 3 dislikes 7 replies

Texas / abc13.com

Texas districts shut down in-person classes due to COVID-19 cases, affecting more than 40K students

Texas districts shut down in-person classes due to COVID-19 cases, affecting more than 40K students

Caseloads have left districts scrambling when many have said they have fewer tools at their disposal to combat the spread of the virus. Read more

Comments
avatar

I have researched and cannot find anything (bipartisan) that's proves this testing process test "true" covid - I don't trust the testing at this point. -

60 likes 14 dislikes 53 replies

avatar

my children stopped going to school instead I will teach them my skills...how to hunt and fish and how to make TPS and bow & arrows and tomahawks...living off the land will come in handy when the revolution comes a knocking....

93 likes 5 dislikes 20 replies

Texas / epbusinessjournal.com

Comments / 0

