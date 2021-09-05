What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Columbia

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

(COLUMBIA, TN) Life in Columbia has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we're committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Columbia / fox17.com

Maury Regional on track to break its record for COVID hospitalizations, chief says

Maury Regional on track to break its record for COVID hospitalizations, chief says

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Maury Regional Health is on track to break its prior record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Martin Chaney tells FOX 17 News. Maury Regional's current COVID-19 inpatient record of 102 was set on December 28, 2020. Thursday, MRH was just shy of that record... Read more

Comments
avatar

stop trying to push them da.. shots on people. even the ones with the shots are still getting it and dying. shut Columbia down and schools people are to stuiped to do the right thing. a mask is better than a ventilator.wake up people. now the fair is going on to make it worse thanks to our officials

1 like

Maury County / columbiadailyherald.com

More than 300 students test positive for COVID-19 in Maury County schools

More than 300 students test positive for COVID-19 in Maury County schools

The total number of students thought to have COVID-19 has grown by more than 30 at Maury County Public Schools, according to data released by the school district on Friday. A month into the 2021-22 academic year, a total of 325 students tested positive for the virus according a weekly report, released before the start of the Labor Day holiday. Read more

Comments
avatar

yes and my great grandson from Howell elementary was one of them. He got it from school and they continued on like there was nothing going on. wake up.Maury county

2 likes 1 reply

avatar

Just because you test positive does not mean you will get sick!! Lord! Stop this madness

1 like

Maury County / columbiadailyherald.com

Maury Regional’s COVID-19 hospitalizations on track to surpass previous peak

Maury Regional’s COVID-19 hospitalizations on track to surpass previous peak

As COVID-19 continues to spread through Southern Middle Tennessee, Maury Regional Health said it is on a clear trajectory to surpass its prior highest number of inpatients with the virus. As of Friday, Maury Regional was treating 100 inpatients with COVID-19 with a total of 32 being cared for in... Read more

Comments / 0

 

Community Policy