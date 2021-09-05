CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Statesboro, GA

Trending lifestyle headlines in Statesboro

Posted by 
Statesboro Voice
Statesboro Voice
 4 days ago

(STATESBORO, GA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Statesboro area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Statesboro / thegeorgeanne.com

Shenanigans reopens 10+ days after cocaine arrests

Shenanigans reopens 10+ days after cocaine arrests

A line of students ran out the door of Shenanigans Wednesday night, their first time reopening since police arrested three staff members suspected of selling cocaine over a week ago. “I’m so happy that they got to stay open,” said Georgia Southern student Eva Bueller. “I’ve been coming here for... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Statesboro / wsav.com

Bulloch County COVID hospitalizations higher than height of pandemic last year

Bulloch County COVID hospitalizations higher than height of pandemic last year

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — COVID-19 cases have been skyrocketing in Bulloch County in the past three weeks with nearly 1,500 positive cases and more hospitalizations than during the height of the pandemic last year. Up to a dozen people have died in the recent surge. “We’re currently treating 67 patients... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Statesboro / wtoc.com

GSU offering incentives to students to get vaccinated

GSU offering incentives to students to get vaccinated

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University students can get money in their accounts for getting vaccinated. The university is offering incentives for them to get the shot. Students can put $50 in their campus account by getting vaccinated here. If they get vaccinated during this month, they’re in the... Read more

Comments
avatar

they're having to pay people to get the jab, ask yourself how bad is the jab if they have to pay you to take it. please repent and God will heal our land

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Statesboro / wtoc.com

GSU offering incentives to students to get vaccinated

GSU offering incentives to students to get vaccinated

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University students can get money in their accounts for getting vaccinated. The university is offering incentives for them to get the shot. Students can put $50 in their campus account by getting vaccinated here. If they get vaccinated during this month, they’re in the... Read more

Comments
avatar

they're having to pay people to get the jab, ask yourself how bad is the jab if they have to pay you to take it. please repent and God will heal our land

Comments / 0

Statesboro Voice

Statesboro Voice

Statesboro, GA
105
Followers
223
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Statesboro Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Statesboro, GA
Government
City
Statesboro, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy