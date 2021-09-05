Trending sports headlines in Wausau

(WAUSAU, WI) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Wausau area.

WEEK 3 High School Football Picks Welcome to another week of high school football picks. I was 7-2 last week. No worries, Everest fans. Wausau West, 2-0, is a step down from Chippewa Falls last week. West has the best running back in the league. Everest is bigger up front and has more talent at the skill positions. The Evergreens will win at home. Read more

Pacelli rolls Pittsville in football, Wisconsin Valley Conference play kicks off in volleyball WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -In Pacelli’s first home football game in nearly two years, senior running back Brycen Cashin put on a show. Cashin scored four first quarter touchdowns and six total in the game to lead the Cardinals to a 39-16 win over Pittsville. In volleyball, Valley rivals went to... Read more

Here are Thursday's Wausau and Stevens Point area high school sports results SCHOFIELD - The Evergreens defeated the Tigers 25-17, 22-25, 18-25, 25-21, 15-11 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference match. Leaders for D.C. Everest were Brenna Lehrke with 21 assists, 18 digs, 16 kills and three aces, Kiara Hammond with 22 assists, 11 kills, 11 digs and three aces, Lexi Crawford with 11 kills and Riley Zuleger with 12 digs, three aces and four blocks. Read more

