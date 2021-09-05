CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wausau, WI

Trending sports headlines in Wausau

Posted by 
Wausau Today
Wausau Today
 4 days ago

(WAUSAU, WI) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Wausau area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Wausau / rock947.com

WEEK 3 High School Football Picks

WEEK 3 High School Football Picks

Welcome to another week of high school football picks. I was 7-2 last week. No worries, Everest fans. Wausau West, 2-0, is a step down from Chippewa Falls last week. West has the best running back in the league. Everest is bigger up front and has more talent at the skill positions. The Evergreens will win at home. Read more

Comments
avatar

just remember you picked depere over west , don't under estimate west , they didn't need to get the ball to there speed ( skill guys) because their running back was killing it!

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Wisconsin / wsaw.com

Pacelli rolls Pittsville in football, Wisconsin Valley Conference play kicks off in volleyball

Pacelli rolls Pittsville in football, Wisconsin Valley Conference play kicks off in volleyball

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -In Pacelli’s first home football game in nearly two years, senior running back Brycen Cashin put on a show. Cashin scored four first quarter touchdowns and six total in the game to lead the Cardinals to a 39-16 win over Pittsville. In volleyball, Valley rivals went to... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Stevens Point / wisconsinrapidstribune.com

Here are Thursday's Wausau and Stevens Point area high school sports results

Here are Thursday's Wausau and Stevens Point area high school sports results

SCHOFIELD - The Evergreens defeated the Tigers 25-17, 22-25, 18-25, 25-21, 15-11 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference match. Leaders for D.C. Everest were Brenna Lehrke with 21 assists, 18 digs, 16 kills and three aces, Kiara Hammond with 22 assists, 11 kills, 11 digs and three aces, Lexi Crawford with 11 kills and Riley Zuleger with 12 digs, three aces and four blocks. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Wausau / rock947.com

WEEK 3 High School Football Picks

WEEK 3 High School Football Picks

Welcome to another week of high school football picks. I was 7-2 last week. No worries, Everest fans. Wausau West, 2-0, is a step down from Chippewa Falls last week. West has the best running back in the league. Everest is bigger up front and has more talent at the skill positions. The Evergreens will win at home. Read more

Comments
avatar

just remember you picked depere over west , don't under estimate west , they didn't need to get the ball to there speed ( skill guys) because their running back was killing it!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Wausau Today

Wausau Today

Wausau, WI
24
Followers
221
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wausau Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Wausau, WI
Government
Wausau, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Wausau, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News#Wi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy