Trending local sports in Auburn

Auburn, AL

Auburn News Flash
Auburn News Flash
 4 days ago

(AUBURN, AL) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Auburn area.

Auburn / dothaneagle.com

Auburn offensive lineman Brandon Council ready to face former team

Auburn offensive lineman Brandon Council ready to face former team

AUBURN—Following a 2020 season that was cut short due to a knee injury and an offseason that was limited due to a torn labrum, Auburn offensive lineman Brandon Council has been working to make his way back to the field. Council is now in an excellent position to start in... Read more

Auburn / montgomeryadvertiser.com

Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl in attendance for Gus Malzahn's first game at UCF

Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl in attendance for Gus Malzahn's first game at UCF

Gus Malzahn may be at UCF, but he still has a good friend in former co-worker and Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl. The Tigers basketball coach was in Orlando on Thursday, according to 247Sports, to support Malzahn in his first game at Central Florida, a challenging opening contest against Boise State. (Side note: Boise State is, of course, the previous employer of current Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin.) Read more

Auburn / flywareagle.com

Auburn football fans empathize with UCF fans during Gus Malzahn’s debut

Auburn football fans empathize with UCF fans during Gus Malzahn’s debut

The Gus Malzahn era is over for Auburn football. Bryan Harsin has been on the Plains for eight months and has been building anticipation for his debut on the Plains. Biding their time until September 4, Tiger fans tuned in to Malzahn’s first game in Orlando, and were unsurprised by what they saw. Read more

Auburn / usatoday.com

Spirit of Auburn football: Return of 'War Eagle' also brings one bird's bittersweet last flight

Spirit of Auburn football: Return of 'War Eagle' also brings one bird's bittersweet last flight

Auburn football's grand tradition was on hold in 2020. Now the "War Eagle" flights are back. One veteran bald eagle is preparing for final flights. Read more

