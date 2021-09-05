Sports wrap: Prescott

(PRESCOTT, AZ) Prescott sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

9th Annual Hotshots 19 Memorial Workout Photos are Available On August 28, 2021, athletes of all levels assembled at Captain CrossFit of Prescott, Arizona for the 9th Annual Hotshots 19 Memorial Workout. The memorial workout supports Prescott’s firefighting community by recognizing our wildland firefighters of the past, present, and future. Money raised from the 9th Annual Hotshots 19 Memorial Workout supports scholarships for Arizona Wildfire and Incident Management Academy and Fire Science at Yavapai College. The Arizona Wildfire and Incident Management Academy was founded in 2002 and is dedicated to the safety and training of firefighters. The Fire Science degree at Yavapai College prepares students for opportunities in various fire-related fields. Read more

Cactus Spoils Badgers Volleyball Home Opener 3-1: PHS Sports Roundup After sweeping the Tempe Buffaloes on the road 3-0 to open the season, the Badgers came home looking to pick up another win against the Cactus Cobras. The Cobras came to play, winning 3-1 over the Badgers in front of an vivacious student section in the Badger Dome. Cactus tried... Read more

