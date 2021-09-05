CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

Sports wrap: Prescott

Prescott News Watch
(PRESCOTT, AZ) Prescott sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

9th Annual Hotshots 19 Memorial Workout Photos are Available

9th Annual Hotshots 19 Memorial Workout Photos are Available

On August 28, 2021, athletes of all levels assembled at Captain CrossFit of Prescott, Arizona for the 9th Annual Hotshots 19 Memorial Workout. The memorial workout supports Prescott’s firefighting community by recognizing our wildland firefighters of the past, present, and future. Money raised from the 9th Annual Hotshots 19 Memorial Workout supports scholarships for Arizona Wildfire and Incident Management Academy and Fire Science at Yavapai College. The Arizona Wildfire and Incident Management Academy was founded in 2002 and is dedicated to the safety and training of firefighters. The Fire Science degree at Yavapai College prepares students for opportunities in various fire-related fields. Read more

Cactus Spoils Badgers Volleyball Home Opener 3-1: PHS Sports Roundup

Cactus Spoils Badgers Volleyball Home Opener 3-1: PHS Sports Roundup

After sweeping the Tempe Buffaloes on the road 3-0 to open the season, the Badgers came home looking to pick up another win against the Cactus Cobras. The Cobras came to play, winning 3-1 over the Badgers in front of an vivacious student section in the Badger Dome. Cactus tried... Read more

12th ranked Barton Volleyball drops pair to national powers concluding Arizona week #GoBarton

12th ranked Barton Volleyball drops pair to national powers concluding Arizona week #GoBarton

The 12th ranked Barton Community College Volleyball team concluded its week long trip to Arizona on Saturday, taking a pair of losses to top ten ranked teams at the Dalton Overstreet Invitational held in Prescott, Arizona. Barton fell behind No. 2 Snow College 25-14 in the first match of the... Read more

With Prescott News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

