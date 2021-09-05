CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Havasu City, AZ

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Lake Havasu City

Posted by 
Lake Havasu City Post
Lake Havasu City Post
 4 days ago

(LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Lake Havasu City, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Tucson / vice.com

An Anti-Masker Just Tried to Zip-Tie a School Principal Over COVID Rules

An Anti-Masker Just Tried to Zip-Tie a School Principal Over COVID Rules

Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. A renowned anti-masker attempted to zip tie the principal of a school in Tucson, Arizona on Thursday... Read more

Comments
avatar

people have become so full of themselves because of the anonymity of the internet and the ability to tell someone that they are whomever they want themselves to be and speak as if they are experts on topics they are not experts of. I've seen a few who have the audacity to debate the real experts and they are made to look like complete fools to anyone with any knowledge on the subject in question but in the mind of the Walter Mitty type...they are the expert and they won. that's what you call subscribing to your own bullshit. guy believes he really is a scientist. bet he didn't graduate high school. why he owns his own business.

25 likes 7 replies

avatar

if you don't follow the rules of the school your kid should not be allowed in that school district. private school you might be okay. anyone taking ties to take the prisoners should be never allowed near a school again. not to mention what kind of little b**** takes two other men with him to talk to a principal about a child

27 likes 1 dislike 6 replies

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Arizona / abc15.com

Arizona man paralyzed after contracting West Nile virus

Arizona man paralyzed after contracting West Nile virus

An Arizona man is paralyzed after contracting West Nile virus that has left him hospitalized for over a week. Gary Bushko of Peoria is unable to move his hands or his arm, he’s unable to speak or swallow on his own. His wife Jennifer tells ABC15 that it has been a nightmare to get a diagnosis. Read more

Comments
avatar

I wonder if he was vaccinated. Interestingly, Guillain Barre is a known side affect of the vaccine and presents as "polio like symptoms". I realize a diagnostic test can be done to test for West Nile antibodies but less than 1% of people that test positive experience paralysis. Most cases are asymptomatic. I wouldn't be surprised to find out he's having a vaccine reaction that is being labeled as something else.

3 likes 5 replies

avatar

he will recover, it will be hard work but it will be like a switch soon after the "work" begins. I feel he needs to have a muscle stimulator asap.

1 like 1 dislike

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Tucson / tucson.com

Newly adopted doggy ditches new digs to return to Tucson shelter

Newly adopted doggy ditches new digs to return to Tucson shelter

Just days after being adopted, a dog who was rescued from a hoarding situation ran away from his new home, making a trek across Tucson that would take him back to the animal shelter. Mor’Du, a 5-year-old German shepherd mix, was one of several dogs that came to the Pima... Read more

Comments
avatar

I'm glad his safe. With her problems he didn't feel safe. Dogs sense tension and other emotions their caretake have, so they don't feel safe sort of list. He needs a more stable person to feel safe or with another dog as a companion.

2 likes 2 replies

avatar

I can patiently wait I've Broward and Maricopa what up Marana before except I was housed for free is that why cicid jeep ne free then ie e the covid shot already im code red out

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Arizona / onlyinyourstate.com

The One Arizona Petroglyph Site That’s Filled With Ancient Mysteries

The One Arizona Petroglyph Site That’s Filled With Ancient Mysteries

Ancient rock art sites are hiding all over Arizona, but this one is among the least-known (and most well-preserved) of all. Deep within the vast desert landscape of Vermillion Cliffs National Monument, you’ll find the Maze Trail, a 1.4-mile hike that leads to a sandstone slab riddled with ancient petroglyphs. Created by the Anasazi people […] The post The One Arizona Petroglyph Site That’s Filled With Ancient Mysteries appeared first on Only In Your State. Read more

Comments
avatar

Before you think that the picture ( upper left) is an alien. Hear me out. I’m not stating fact, just pieces from tv , books, stories. It’s theorized that the Anasazi became the Hopi and Navajo tribes. That figure is Navajo, it’s a Female Yeibicha ( aka Yei) the male has a round head. They both have the same magical powers . When the Hopi’s carve Kachina dolls, many have square heads. I have a collection of over 400 dolls. Being an Anglo, my Hopi name is Pahana = lost white brother. Check out Newspaper rock. Or come to Sedona and visit Palatke & Honanke👌🏻

2 likes

avatar

don't ever give anything to the wongs especially electronics they will only try to fix them

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lake Havasu City Post

Lake Havasu City Post

Lake Havasu City, AZ
170
Followers
210
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lake Havasu City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Havasu City, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Lake Havasu City, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Lake Havasu City, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Havasu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Lake Havasu City, AZriverscenemagazine.com

Exploring Family Fun In Lake Havasu City

Lake Havasu City isn’t just a destination for tourists, but a thriving community with loads to do for families if they know where to look. Between its beautiful parks and hiking trails to enjoy in the cooler months and the family activity centers for indoor entertainment, there are plenty of ways to spend time with friends or family.
Milpitas, CAPosted by
The Milpitas Dispatch

Your Milpitas lifestyle news

(MILPITAS, CA) Life in Milpitas has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Lake Havasu City, AZriverscenemagazine.com

Mother Nature Put On A Show In Lake Havasu City

Monsoon storms rolled into the Lake Havasu City area Sunday evening. One storm happened at the south end of Havasu near Crystal Beach around 6:30 p.m, and then a second lightning storm struck the south side around 8 p.m. Many Havasuvians grabbed their cameras and phones and got these gorgeous...
Lake Havasu City, AZSignalsAZ

Traffic Restrictions on S. Acoma Blvd in Lake Havasu City

In an effort to preserve our roadways, Lake Havasu City announces street paving is taking place on S. Acoma Blvd., from August 30, 2021, to September 2, 2021, due to the completion of a utility installation. Traffic in each direction is allowed. However, to provide a safe work zone the...
Lake Havasu City, AZKESQ

Police: Lake Havasu City man drowns while paddle boarding

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A Lake Havasu City resident has drowned in a narrow channel while paddle boarding on the lake. The city’s police department identified the man Friday as 30-year-old Garrett Hansen. Authorities say bystanders found Hansen submerged in the Bridgewater Channel on Thursday evening and pulled him from the water. Lifesaving efforts weren’t successful. It’s not clear what led up to the drowning, but police say foul play isn’t suspected. Police say Hansen was under water for 20-40 minutes before he was seen. Several citizens had reported Hansen behaving strangely, going in and out of the water for an hour, before he drowned.
Lake Havasu City, AZSignalsAZ

Lake Havasu City Fire Department Awarded Federal Grant

Lake Havasu City received notification from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) of a grant award under FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG). The AFG provides Lake Havasu City with $90,000.oo in federal funding plus a 10% match from the City totaling $99,000.00. The AFG program provides federal funding directly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy