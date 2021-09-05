Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Lake Havasu City
An Anti-Masker Just Tried to Zip-Tie a School Principal Over COVID Rules
Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. A renowned anti-masker attempted to zip tie the principal of a school in Tucson, Arizona on Thursday... Read more
people have become so full of themselves because of the anonymity of the internet and the ability to tell someone that they are whomever they want themselves to be and speak as if they are experts on topics they are not experts of. I've seen a few who have the audacity to debate the real experts and they are made to look like complete fools to anyone with any knowledge on the subject in question but in the mind of the Walter Mitty type...they are the expert and they won. that's what you call subscribing to your own bullshit. guy believes he really is a scientist. bet he didn't graduate high school. why he owns his own business.
if you don't follow the rules of the school your kid should not be allowed in that school district. private school you might be okay. anyone taking ties to take the prisoners should be never allowed near a school again. not to mention what kind of little b**** takes two other men with him to talk to a principal about a child
Arizona man paralyzed after contracting West Nile virus
An Arizona man is paralyzed after contracting West Nile virus that has left him hospitalized for over a week. Gary Bushko of Peoria is unable to move his hands or his arm, he’s unable to speak or swallow on his own. His wife Jennifer tells ABC15 that it has been a nightmare to get a diagnosis. Read more
I wonder if he was vaccinated. Interestingly, Guillain Barre is a known side affect of the vaccine and presents as "polio like symptoms". I realize a diagnostic test can be done to test for West Nile antibodies but less than 1% of people that test positive experience paralysis. Most cases are asymptomatic. I wouldn't be surprised to find out he's having a vaccine reaction that is being labeled as something else.
he will recover, it will be hard work but it will be like a switch soon after the "work" begins. I feel he needs to have a muscle stimulator asap.
Newly adopted doggy ditches new digs to return to Tucson shelter
Just days after being adopted, a dog who was rescued from a hoarding situation ran away from his new home, making a trek across Tucson that would take him back to the animal shelter. Mor’Du, a 5-year-old German shepherd mix, was one of several dogs that came to the Pima... Read more
I'm glad his safe. With her problems he didn't feel safe. Dogs sense tension and other emotions their caretake have, so they don't feel safe sort of list. He needs a more stable person to feel safe or with another dog as a companion.
The One Arizona Petroglyph Site That’s Filled With Ancient Mysteries
Ancient rock art sites are hiding all over Arizona, but this one is among the least-known (and most well-preserved) of all. Deep within the vast desert landscape of Vermillion Cliffs National Monument, you’ll find the Maze Trail, a 1.4-mile hike that leads to a sandstone slab riddled with ancient petroglyphs. Created by the Anasazi people […] The post The One Arizona Petroglyph Site That’s Filled With Ancient Mysteries appeared first on Only In Your State. Read more
Before you think that the picture ( upper left) is an alien. Hear me out. I’m not stating fact, just pieces from tv , books, stories. It’s theorized that the Anasazi became the Hopi and Navajo tribes. That figure is Navajo, it’s a Female Yeibicha ( aka Yei) the male has a round head. They both have the same magical powers . When the Hopi’s carve Kachina dolls, many have square heads. I have a collection of over 400 dolls. Being an Anglo, my Hopi name is Pahana = lost white brother. Check out Newspaper rock. Or come to Sedona and visit Palatke & Honanke👌🏻
