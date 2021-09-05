Trending lifestyle headlines in Williamsport

(WILLIAMSPORT, PA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Williamsport, from fashion updates to viral videos.

COVID-19 cases on the rise in area schoolchildren With the opening of area schools for in-person instruction, an increase in cases of COVID in children are being reported. The majority of schools returned to class earlier this week and as of Friday several had reported positive cases of COVID. Information was not available on COVID dashboards for all districts. The dashboards are a snapshot of the number of active cases among students and staff as well as in some cases the number tested and those who have recovered. Read more

Weis Markets recalls $7 crab cake meal for Aug. 25 through Sept. 5 Weis Markets has recalled its in-store $7 Crab Cake Meal for not declaring milk as an allergen on its label. The product is in a 3-compartment container sold in the deli. This recall is being issued as a precaution. The sell by dates affected are Aug. 25, 2021 through Sept. 5, 2021. The issue was discovered during a routine inspection. Customers may return the product for a full refund. Read more

Mount Nittany Physician Group Orthopedics welcomes Zachary Kimble STATE COLLEGE — Mount Nittany Health is pleased to announce that Zachary Kimble, PA-C, has joined Mount Nittany Physician Group Orthopedics as a physician assistant. Kimble studied kinesiology at The Pennsylvania State University and earned his bachelor’s degree in physician assistant studies from Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, where he graduated with a 4.0 grade point average. He was previously employed in adult critical care medicine at Geisinger Medical Center. Read more

