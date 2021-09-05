Your Zanesville lifestyle news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Posted by Zanesville News Flash
 4 days ago

Meet Mr. Tyg: The Pet of the Week at the Animal Shelter Society

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- This week’s Animal Shelter Society pet of the week is Mr. Tyg. He is two and a half years old, about 12 pounds and arrived at the shelter six months ago. Tyg is a bit shy when meeting new people, but he’d eventually warm up to his new loving and loyal giving family. Read more

“I Am A Warrior” Suicide Prevention Organization Meets with County Commissioners

DOWNTOWN ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Beth Ingram with ‘I Am A Warrior’ a suicide prevention and awareness organization met with the county commissioners to update and ask for help for her organization’s cause. With an increased demand of schools wanting her signs on campus, and the funds to pay for them not... Read more

West Muskingum-Shroder game canceled due to Covid-19

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The West Muskingum football team was hoping to start the season 3-0. However, their game Saturday in Cincinnati with Shroder High School has been canceled due Covid-19 problems in the Jaguars programs. West Muskingum is searching to find a replacement week three opponent. Read more

