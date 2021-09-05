CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delano, CA

Delano sports digest: Top stories today

Delano Daily
Delano Daily
 4 days ago

(DELANO, CA) Delano-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Los Angeles / wrestling-edge.com

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans

Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more

I'm praying for you Oscar, say 🖕to all the haters talking 💩 about you, this can happen to anyone!!! Stay strong and fight for your life like you fought for the title, you can do it, I believe in you!!!!

231 likes 22 dislikes 89 replies

keep your head up,Oscar......everyone acts like there's a finger to point and a joke to tell......another rich guy with issues in his life ,wow! support for healthy recovery,that's what real.people do! stay up,golden glove!!!

140 likes 7 dislikes 8 replies

Delano / bakersfield.com

Delano, Kennedy football teams off to good start

Two Delano schools walked away with a win again in Week 2 as all three local teams took to the road. Delano and Robert F. Kennedy High School each earned their respective wins in blowout fashion, while Cesar Chavez felt the effects of COVID-19 in defeat. Week 2 kicked off... Read more

Delano / bakersfield.com

Delano, Kennedy football teams off to good start

Two Delano schools walked away with a win again in Week 2 as all three local teams took to the road. Delano and Robert F. Kennedy High School each earned their respective wins in blowout fashion, while Cesar Chavez felt the effects of COVID-19 in defeat. Week 2 kicked off... Read more

Delano / bakersfield.com

FRIDAY NIGHT REWIND: Liberty, Centennial, Kennedy, Delano continue early-season dominance

Three weeks into the high school football season, there are still plenty of questions about which teams can make an impact during league play — and a potential playoff run. But that’s certainly to be expected, as most area coaches would agree. The search for answers is a season-long process. Read more

Delano Daily

