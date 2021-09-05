What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Plymouth

(PLYMOUTH, MA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Plymouth man plans to buy house, car after winning $1M prize on scratch ticket given as gift PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Frederick Larossa of Plymouth has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game, having received the ticket as a gift. The grand prize on this $30 ticket is a $1,000,000 cash prize (before taxes). Larossa plans to purchase a... Read more

Juvenile Coyote Rescued in Plymouth From Mysterious Plastic Container You've heard about the dangers of plastic bags and plastic straws to wildlife, but what about plastic containers? A poor young coyote became trapped in trash recently, but luckily animal lovers in Plymouth came to his rescue. The Plymouth Animal Shelter posted photos of the coyote rescue recently, sharing how this trapped coyote came to be found. Read more

JAM SESSION: Labor Day Jam session is an opinion forum offering comments on issues from a group of Plymouth residents. It appears on the Forum pages in the Weekend edition of the OCM. The newspaper poses a question to the group each week, and participants choose whether to comment. This column is designed to bring the voices of well-informed residents into the Forum page to address issues, one at a time. Read more

