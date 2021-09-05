CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plymouth, MA

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Plymouth

Posted by 
Plymouth News Alert
Plymouth News Alert
 4 days ago

(PLYMOUTH, MA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Massachusetts / whdh.com

Plymouth man plans to buy house, car after winning $1M prize on scratch ticket given as gift

Plymouth man plans to buy house, car after winning $1M prize on scratch ticket given as gift

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Frederick Larossa of Plymouth has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game, having received the ticket as a gift. The grand prize on this $30 ticket is a $1,000,000 cash prize (before taxes). Larossa plans to purchase a... Read more

Comments
avatar

I hope he's going to give some to the person who gave it to him.

3 likes 4 replies

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Plymouth / fun107.com

Juvenile Coyote Rescued in Plymouth From Mysterious Plastic Container

Juvenile Coyote Rescued in Plymouth From Mysterious Plastic Container

You've heard about the dangers of plastic bags and plastic straws to wildlife, but what about plastic containers? A poor young coyote became trapped in trash recently, but luckily animal lovers in Plymouth came to his rescue. The Plymouth Animal Shelter posted photos of the coyote rescue recently, sharing how this trapped coyote came to be found. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Plymouth / wickedlocal.com

JAM SESSION: Labor Day

JAM SESSION: Labor Day

Jam session is an opinion forum offering comments on issues from a group of Plymouth residents. It appears on the Forum pages in the Weekend edition of the OCM. The newspaper poses a question to the group each week, and participants choose whether to comment. This column is designed to bring the voices of well-informed residents into the Forum page to address issues, one at a time. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Plymouth / wickedlocal.com

Why not take a running tour of Historic Plymouth?

Why not take a running tour of Historic Plymouth?

PLYMOUTH – So what’s in a name? If you are a competitive runner, the name of the race really doesn’t matter. You’re just looking for a challenging course to ply your trade. Anne Marie Winchester, the owner of South Shore Race Management, hopes to see a lot of those runners... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Plymouth News Alert

Plymouth News Alert

Plymouth, MA
62
Followers
212
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Plymouth News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plymouth, MA
Lifestyle
City
Plymouth, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy