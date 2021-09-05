Trending lifestyle headlines in Roswell

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, NM

Roswell Today
 4 days ago

Roswell / krqe.com

Program opens coffee truck for at-risk youth to work in

Program opens coffee truck for at-risk youth to work in

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a dream and now it’s coming true this weekend in southeastern New Mexico. It’s a project to help troubled kids find a way out and send them down a career path. The CASA program in Chaves County is teaming up with a Stellar Coffee Company to help at-risk young adults with job skills that they can use in the future. The project is the brainchild of the CASA member Megan Cederberg who has been working on getting the truck since last year that will now be opening this Saturday. Read more

Hagerman / rdrnews.com

Hagerman schools: COVID prompting remote learning

Hagerman schools: COVID prompting remote learning

Hagerman Municipal Schools has decided to switch to remote instruction for at least a couple of days, saying that the decision is based on an increase of COVID-19 cases in the area. The school announced on social media and on its website on Thursday that the elementary, middle school and... Read more

avatar

I'm glad to see Hagerman is looking out for the health and safety of their children in public schools. I wish Artesia schools would follow their example. Our children's health and safety should be on your top list of priorities.

