Paducah, KY

Your Paducah lifestyle news

Posted by 
Paducah News Watch
Paducah News Watch
 4 days ago

(PADUCAH, KY) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Kentucky / metropolisplanet.com

With some districts using NTI days, west Kentucky school leaders discuss plans following Labor Day weekend

WEST KENTUCKY — Some schools are opting for nontraditional instruction days as we see an increase in COVID-19 cases. Crittenden County Public Schools said seven to eight of the district’s staff members are either active COVID-19 cases or quarantined because of possible exposure. Paducah Public Schools says 1.5% of its... Read more

There are reports of parents in KY pooling resources to pay teachers who leave their school district jobs to teach students privately in their own homes with great success.

Paducah / wpsdlocal6.com

Health experts warn travelers to be cautious during Labor Day weekend

PADUCAH — As COVID-19 cases in Kentucky remain high, health experts are urging people to make smart decisions if they choose to travel this Labor Day weekend. The CDC is warning the unvaccinated not to travel. There's concern this holiday weekend will only add to the number of COVID-19 cases in a surge that is straining hospitals. Read more

Paducah / paducahsun.com

American Heart Association recognizes Baptist Health Paducah's stroke program

Baptist Health Paducah earned three distinctions from the American Heart Association, recognizing the hospital’s stroke program. The hospital received the AHA’s Get With the Guidelines Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award for meeting AHA’s and American Stroke Association’s national guidelines for stroke care. Gold recognizes consistent performances of at least 24 consecutive months, and Gold Plus Quality Awards are advanced levels of recognition that acknowledge hospitals for consistent compliance with AHA and ASA guidelines, according to the AHA website. Read more

Paducah / paducahsun.com

Assistance available for expecting, new mothers

Resources are available for pregnant women in the community who need financial support during their pregnancy and once the baby is born. Expecting mothers can apply for some government programs through the Purchase Area Health Department. Programs include WIC, which provides nutritional support to women, infants and children younger than 5. Read more

Paducah News Watch

Paducah News Watch

Paducah, KY
With Paducah News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Posted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Posted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Posted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

