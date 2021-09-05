CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NM

Trending sports headlines in Farmington

Farmington Voice
Farmington Voice
 4 days ago

(FARMINGTON, NM) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Farmington area.

Farmington / daily-times.com

Top-ranked Scorpions on the road to face Highland; Broncos in search of first win of season

Top-ranked Scorpions on the road to face Highland; Broncos in search of first win of season

FARMINGTON — Week three of the New Mexico prep football season finds some intriguing matchups, with Aztec heading north of the border to face Durango, while top-ranked Farmington visits Highland and Piedra Vista hosts an Atrisco Heritage team that has yet to play a game this season. Meantime, Navajo Prep... Read more

Farmington / daily-times.com

Farmington / daily-times.com

PV girls soccer team picks up a big win on the road over Bobcats

PV girls soccer team picks up a big win on the road over Bobcats

FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista's girls soccer team earned a hard-fought win on the road over Bloomfield while the Farmington Scorpions boys soccer team blanked Kirtland Central. Farmington High volleyball remains unbeaten after a tough victory over Durango. Here's a look back at Thursday's high school sports action. Girls soccer. PIEDRA... Read more

Aztec / daily-times.com

Demons roll over Aztec while Farmington remains unbeaten

Demons roll over Aztec while Farmington remains unbeaten

DURANGO — It didn't take long during Friday night at Durango High School to see which team was likely going to win between the host Demons and the visiting Aztec Tigers. Before the halfway point of the first quarter, Demons running back Nate Messier had already scored twice and Zach Haber another time as Durango clobbered the Tigers 54-0 in a dominant performance from the defending Colorado Class 3A state champions. Read more

Farmington Voice

Farmington Voice

