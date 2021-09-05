Trending sports headlines in Farmington

(FARMINGTON, NM) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Farmington area.

Top-ranked Scorpions on the road to face Highland; Broncos in search of first win of season FARMINGTON — Week three of the New Mexico prep football season finds some intriguing matchups, with Aztec heading north of the border to face Durango, while top-ranked Farmington visits Highland and Piedra Vista hosts an Atrisco Heritage team that has yet to play a game this season. Meantime, Navajo Prep... Read more

PV girls soccer team picks up a big win on the road over Bobcats FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista's girls soccer team earned a hard-fought win on the road over Bloomfield while the Farmington Scorpions boys soccer team blanked Kirtland Central. Farmington High volleyball remains unbeaten after a tough victory over Durango. Here's a look back at Thursday's high school sports action. Girls soccer. PIEDRA... Read more

