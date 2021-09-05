Top Portland sports news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

(PORTLAND, ME) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Portland area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Portland sports. For more stories from the Portland area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Kennebunk / fox23maine.com

Referee shortage, COVID-19 affect early high school football season

Referee shortage, COVID-19 affect early high school football season

KENNEBUNK (WGME) -- The high school football season opens up Thursday night in Kennebunk as the Rams take on Portland. Kennebunk was hoping to open up Friday night against Portland, but due to a shortage of officials, the game was moved to Thursday night. Unless more officials are added, there... Read more

Portland / youtube.com

NYA girls and Portland boys win in soccer

NYA girls and Portland boys win in soccer

Highlights from Thursday's soccer Subscribe to WMTW on YouTube now for more: http://bit.ly/1lLKmoE Get more Portland news: http://www.wmtw.com Like us: http://www.facebook.com/wmtwtv Follow us: http://twitter.com/WMTWTV Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wmtwtv/ Read more

Portland / youtube.com

Lake Region and Portland win football openers

Lake Region and Portland win football openers

There were two games played on Thursday due to lack of officials in Southern Maine. Subscribe to WMTW on YouTube now for more: http://bit.ly/1lLKmoE Get more Portland news: http://www.wmtw.com Like us: http://www.facebook.com/wmtwtv Follow us: http://twitter.com/WMTWTV Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wmtwtv/ Read more

Portland Post

Portland Post

Portland, ME
ABOUT

With Portland Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

