Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Bozeman

They’re back… after long hiatus, Bobcat Football returns They’re back… after long hiatus, Bobcat Football returns. It’s been roughly 600 days since the Montana State Bobcat football team walked off the field in Fargo, North Dakota following a 42-14 defeat at the hands of North Dakota State in the FCS semifinals. Much has changed for MSU since then, but everything will be right in the football world when the Bobcats lace them up for the season-opener at Wyoming on September 4th to kick off the 2021 season. Read more

Jeff Welsch: He's lived the dream for 7 months; with expectations high, now it gets real for Montana State's Brent Vigen BOZEMAN — Given two chances to talk about himself, and the emotions surrounding the enviable reins he's been handed as Montana State’s 33rd football coach, Brent Vigen punted. Sorta. It was early August, and Vigen was conducting his second press conference since MSU hired him in February to succeed Jeff... Read more

